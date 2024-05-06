Lawn Mower Market Cutting-Edge Trends to Reach $53.7 billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.8%

Increased spending on lawn maintenance activities in developed countries and launch of advanced easy-to-operate lawn mowers.

Rise in consumer interest in gardening activities, use of lawn mowers to maintain public facilities, and surge in adoption of cordless lawn mowers drive the growth of the global lawn mowers market. On the other hand, high adoption of artificial turf restrains the growth to some extent. However, emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-equipped products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global lawn mowers market size was valued at $26.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.7billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Outlook:

Commonly observed types of lawn mowers are ride-on mower, push mower, and robotic mower. Among these, the ride-on segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to surge in spending on lawn maintenance activities. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential and by fuel type based on electronic and non-electronic. The market is mainly driven by rise in lawn maintenance activities by home owners and development of lawn mowers that are easy to handle and have low operating &maintenance cost. However, increase in popularity of artificial turf constraints the growth of the market.

In 2020, North America dominated the global lawn mowers market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown with high CAGR, owing to growth in use of lawn mowers for maintaining turf in luxury residential complexes, golf courses, and sports facilities.

The advancements in cordless land mowers technologies have significantly increased the usability of lawn mowers for residential purposes owing to ease of usability and lower maintenance costs. Non-electric lawn mowers are extensively used for maintaining turf in commercial spaces such as golf courses and large sports facilities, owing to their higher cutting capacity and long range. In addition, the development of robotic lawn mowers enables the user to maintain turf with minimal efforts.

For instance, in August 2019, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., launched HRN216PKA, HRN216VKA, HRN216VLA, and the HRN216VYA under its new HRN216 Series of lawn mowers that have more power, have a rugged design, offer ease of operation, and require less maintenance. The lawn mowers are powered by Honda GCV170 engine that offers higher power and torque. And Segway Inc., has developed Navimow, which is an automated robotic mower that uses virtual boundaries for operations and eliminates the need for complicated wiring.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the lawn mower market report include Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Stiga S.p.A, Textron and The Toro Company.

