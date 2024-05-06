Yunique Medical Honored as Bronze in Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York
While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yunique Medical was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category Company of the Year in Health Products & Services - Small in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® on 25 April 2024.
— Maggie Miller
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Yunique Medical was nominated for Company of the Year in Health Products & Services - Small Category the Achievement.
“Yunique Medical's focus on personalized healthcare and its introduction of cutting-edge treatments like hormone therapy and peptide therapy demonstrate a commitment to elevating patient well-being. The organization's notable achievements in client satisfaction and recognition by Inc. Magazine showcase its success and impact in the healthcare sector.”
“Great company and their service is well-defined along with the customer segment, all the best”
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Yunique Medical
Yunique Medical, Founded by Lawrence Siegel in 2016, is a pioneering leader in the realm of healthcare innovation, dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of personalized medicine and wellness solutions. Founded on the principles of excellence, compassion, and cutting-edge science, Yunique Medical is committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being through personalized, evidence-based approaches.
About the Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performances worldwide.
Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.
Gautam Dey
PR Novo LLC
+1 325-221-3634
