Christopher Bjorling of Fidello Honored as Gold in Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York
While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Bjorling of Fidello Inc, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Management - Business & Professional Services category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® on 24 April 2024.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Christopher Bjorling of Fidello Inc, was nominated in the Achievement in Management - Business & Professional Services category.
"His philosophy of "One Size Does Not Fit All" has driven the development of bespoke systems across various domains, benefiting diverse clients like Xerox, Avon, and the United Nations. His dedication and impact make him an exemplary candidate for the Achievement in Management - Business & Professional Services category in the Stevie Awards." commented one of the judges.
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Fidello Inc
Founded in 1987, Fidello Inc provides consulting and solutions development in performance improvement and human resource development. Fidello helps its clients create or modify systems designed to attract, develop, reward, and retain individuals who can meet the organization's high standards of strategic performance while enhancing their culture.
About the Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performances worldwide.
Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.
