StrateGis Group Launches AI-Enhanced Generative Design Tool in 3D Cityplanner, Fostering Collaborative Urban Planning

AMERSFOORT, UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in urban planning as StrateGis Group proudly unveils the latest enhancement to its flagship software, 3D Cityplanner. With the introduction of the new generative design option, urban designers and planners now have access to a groundbreaking tool that seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence with human ingenuity to streamline the creation of stunning urban plans.

Unlike traditional AI-driven design generators that operate as black boxes, the new generative design option in 3D Cityplanner empowers human designers with unprecedented control and flexibility. While leveraging the power of AI to suggest design options based on contextual information about the location, users retain full authority to adjust and refine the designs according to their expertise and vision. This fusion of AI-driven insights and human creativity ensures that every urban plan crafted with 3D Cityplanner reflects its creators' unique preferences and considerations.

"Our goal with the new generative design option is to revolutionize the way urban planning is conducted," said A. Dullemond, Spokesperson and CEO at StrateGis Group. "By harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence alongside the expertise of human designers, we've created a tool that not only saves time but also enhances the quality and creativity of urban plans."

One key feature of the generative design option is its ability to integrate a vast array of contextual information about the location. Leveraging a comprehensive dataset of 2D and 3D data from around the world, 3D Cityplanner ensures that every design recommendation is grounded in the site's specific characteristics and requirements. Users can trust that the most relevant and up-to-date information informs their designs, from topographical considerations to zoning regulations.

"With 3D Cityplanner, urban planners can now explore countless design possibilities with confidence, knowing that each option is backed by data and tailored to the project's unique context," added Dullemond.

In addition to its advanced generative design capabilities, 3D Cityplanner offers a comprehensive suite of urban planning, visualization, and analysis tools. From creating immersive 3D models to conducting in-depth spatial analyses, the software remains the go-to solution for professionals in the field.

The new generative design option in 3D Cityplanner is now available to users worldwide, empowering urban planners and designers to unlock new levels of creativity and efficiency in their projects.

About StrateGis Group:

StrateGis Group is a leading provider of innovative urban planning and design software solutions. Committed to harnessing the power of technology to shape smarter, more sustainable cities, StrateGis Group empowers urban planners and designers with cutting-edge tools and insights.