Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, martyrs on Điện Biên Phủ Victory anniversary

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation gathering representatives of the Party Central Committee, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flowers at President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late leader, and offered incense to martyrs at the Monument dedicated to Martyrs and Heroes in Hà Nội on Monday on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).

Prominent in the delegation were Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính; Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and head of the committee's Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai; former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; and former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân.

Participants showed their respect and deep gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh who devoted his whole life to the people and nation, and led the Party and people to glorious victories.

At the monument, they paid tribute to martyrs who fought and laid down their life for the Fatherland's independence and freedom, and for happiness of the people.

The same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission – Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission – Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths at the mausoleum and the monument. — VNS