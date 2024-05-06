CAMS on-time delivery report launches, replaces Cognos cube

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

A Defense Contract Management Agency team recently migrated the on-time delivery Report, or OTD, to the new Contract Administration Management System, known as CAMS. It launched today and agency personnel can now access the report through the new system.

The CAMS team consisted of members from the Contractor Effectiveness Capability and Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, who collaborated with functional subject matter experts from the agency’s Technical Directorate and other operational units to create this new tool.

The launch of CAMS OTD replaces Cognos, which is a web-based reporting and analytic tool used to perform data collection and create detailed reports. Cognos will be phased out by the end of June 2024 to allow agency team members time to transition to the new platform.

“The introduction of the CAMS OTD report signifies a substantial enhancement in data centralization and analysis for industrial specialists, administrative contracting officers and contract administrators,” said Dr. Juanita Christensen, DCMA’s TD executive director. “This tool will support their daily operations and should drive to positively influence the decision-making processes resulting from the mission effectiveness outcomes of our DCMA specialists.”

The CAMS report is designed to automate an analysis of contractor on-time delivery data, streamlining the process without the need for manual data-pulling or chart-generating. The interface is designed to be intuitive with customizable visuals and tables, allowing users to tailor the information to their specific needs.

“I especially appreciated the ability to generate a template that specifies the information we require and to exclude data that would not be utilized by an industrial specialist,” said Don Biehle, a lead industrial specialist in DCMA’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations Command, North Texas, who was part of a system test group. “The CAMS OTD will serve as an invaluable addition to one’s toolkit. As industrial specialists, we did not have a report comparable to this one; it will serve as an excellent ‘one-stop-shop' reporting instrument.”

The team facilitated a group to work within CAMS for a few weeks prior to the agency-wide launch. Users were able to experience an intuitive interface with customizable visuals and tables, allowing them to tailor the information to their specific needs. The team anticipates this tool will significantly aid in decision-making and increase operational efficiency in line with the agency’s strategic plan.

“By adding on-time delivery information and contractor effectiveness capabilities to CAMS, DCMA is taking a huge step forward in centralizing and standardizing our data, posturing ourselves for future automation,” said Craig Morgan, DCMA’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer. “We’re expanding contract administration capabilities to allow for flexibility and enhanced acquisition decision-making in accordance with the agency’s second line of effort in the strategic plan.”

CAMS includes several enhancements and features designed to support DCMA professionals during their daily operations. Notable updates include improved workload visualization options, which now feature filtering capabilities and the ability to save custom settings for table columns. Agency personnel may view the CAMS App Guide for more detailed instructions and to explore the new features.

As CAMS continues to evolve, it will become a resource for various data needs within the DCMA community. Users are encouraged to provide feedback and suggestions through the CAMS Champions Team channel (login required) to further refine and perfect the experience.