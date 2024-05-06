Panel Filters Market to Surpass USD 11.39 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Soaring Demand for Air Quality Solutions
"Clearing the Air: Trends, Technologies, and Opportunities in the Evolving Panel Filters Market for Cleaner, Healthier Environments."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for the degradation of air quality levels and governmental laws and legislation drive the growth of the global panel filter market.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Panel Filters Market Size was valued at USD 8.13 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 11.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030.The panel filters market is experiencing robust growth attributed to the increasing awareness about indoor air quality and the rising demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Panel filters are essential components of air filtration systems, designed to capture dust, pollen, mold spores, and other airborne particles to improve indoor air quality and protect HVAC equipment. The growing concerns about airborne pollutants, allergens, and respiratory illnesses are driving the adoption of panel filters across various end-user industries, including healthcare facilities, educational institutions, manufacturing plants, data centers, and commercial buildings.
One of the key factors driving the panel filters market is the stringent regulations and standards mandating the installation of efficient air filtration systems in buildings and industrial facilities to maintain healthy indoor environments and comply with occupational health and safety guidelines. Additionally, the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is encouraging the adoption of high-performance panel filters with low pressure drop and long service life, helping building owners and facility managers reduce energy consumption and operational costs while minimizing environmental impact.
Furthermore, technological advancements in filter media, such as electrostatically charged fibers, activated carbon, and antimicrobial coatings, are enhancing the filtration efficiency and durability of panel filters, thereby expanding their applications in specialized environments requiring superior air quality control, such as cleanrooms, laboratories, food processing facilities, and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants. Moreover, the emergence of smart and IoT-enabled air filtration systems equipped with sensors, monitors, and remote control capabilities is revolutionizing the panel filters market by providing real-time data on air quality, filter performance, and maintenance requirements, enabling proactive and predictive maintenance strategies.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The Key Players are Donaldson Company (US), AAF International (US), Mann+Hummel(Germany), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Parker Hannifin (US), AFPRO Filtration Group (Netherlands), Camfil AB (Sweden) & Other Players.
Market Report Scope:
Panel filters are designed to remove dust particles and impurities from the air, marketed as air purifiers, oil filters, dust collectors, mechanical filters, etc. Used for domestic and commercial purposes, the industry's growth is propelled by the increasing concern about air quality degradation and the transmission of airborne diseases. The integration of IoT with panel filters opens opportunities for real-time performance data, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings.
Market Analysis:
According to the International Energy Agency, the increased sales of air conditioners contribute to higher energy consumption and environmental concerns. This necessitates the development of energy-efficient HVAC systems, impacting the panel filters market. The need for skilled labor during installation may pose challenges, hindering market growth.
Segment Analysis:
By Type: Reusable panel filters dominated the panel filters market in 2022 due to convenience and cost-effectiveness.
By Material: Synthetic materials led the panel filters market in 2022 with pleats increasing efficiency in capturing airborne particles.
By Application: Non-residential applications dominated the panel filters market in 2022, driven by increased industrialization and government regulations.
By Type
• Disposable Panel Filters
• Reusable Panel Filters
By Material:
• Fiberglass
• Synthetic
• Others
By Application
• Residential
• Non-residential
Key Regional Development:
The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow fastest due to rising projects in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, increased industrialization causing air pollution, and government initiatives to combat environmental pollution.
Key Takeaways from the Panel Filters Market:
• Growing awareness and concern about air quality drive the demand for panel filters.
• Integrating IoT with panel filters presents opportunities for companies to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.
• Governments worldwide are taking initiatives to combat air pollution, driving the demand for air purification solutions.
• Non-residential applications lead the market due to increased industrialization, regulations, and a rising air quality index.
Recent Developments:
• In October 2021, Camfil launched CamClose, a new-generation panel filter that enhances overall filtration efficiency.
• In May 2021, AFPRO Filtration acquired Filtration Group, expanding its global presence and filtration solutions portfolio.
