Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Applauds Pakistan's Military Leadership Amidst Unprecedented Challenges
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA and the sole American-qualified scholar on Pakistan's military and civilian leadership, has expressed his commendation for the pivotal role played by Pakistan's military leadership during the country's most challenging times. In a statement issued today, Dr. Mujtaba emphasized that all eyes are on the military as it navigates through these difficult circumstances.
A Gallup survey conducted in July 2023 underscores the unwavering support and confidence of the Pakistani people in their armed forces, with an impressive approval rating exceeding 88%. This high level of approval has remained consistent throughout the past half-century, indicating the enduring trust and admiration that the Pakistan Army commands among its citizens.
Breaking down the survey results by region further reinforces the military's stellar reputation across the nation. In Punjab, the heartland of Pakistan, the military enjoys an overwhelming 90% approval rating, closely followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at 91% and Sindh at 88%. Even in Baluchistan, where the approval rating is comparatively lower at 66%, the military's standing remains formidable.
Conversely, the survey reveals a stark contrast in public trust towards politicians, with dismal approval ratings across the board. In Punjab, Sindh, and Baluchistan, public trust in politicians’ hovers around 34% to 43%, whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it plummets to a mere 29%.
Dr. Mujtaba's remarks underscore the enduring trust and confidence that the Pakistani people place in their military leadership during times of adversity. As the nation grapples with multifaceted challenges, the unwavering support for the military serves as a beacon of stability and resilience.
About Dr. Gholam Mujtaba
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba is the Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a renowned authority on Pakistan's military and civilian leadership. With extensive experience and expertise in South Asian affairs, Dr. Mujtaba provides invaluable insights into Pakistan's sociopolitical landscape and its strategic implications. He holds the distinction of being the only American-qualified scholar specializing in Pakistan's military dynamics, making him a sought-after expert in the field.
Syed Nasar
