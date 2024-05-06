Southeast region needs to accelerate, innovate for breakthrough developments

VIETNAM, May 6 -

TÂY NINH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday chaired the third meeting of the Southeast Region Steering Committee, held in Tây Ninh Province with the theme "Implementation of the Southeast Region Development Plan for the period 2021-30, with a vision to 2050".

The southeast region includes the HCM City and five provinces of Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Bình Phước, and Tây Ninh - making for the largest economic centre of the country, contributing significantly to economic growth, exports, state budget revenue, and job creation.

Although the region accounts for only 7.1 per cent of the country's total land area and 18.9 per cent of the population, it contributed 31 per cent of Việt Nam's GDP, 38 per cent of the total state budget revenue, and 32 per cent of the country's total exports.

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Head of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt, Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Đặng Quốc Khánh, members of the Southeast Region Steering Committee and leaders of central committees, ministries, sectors, provinces, and cities in the Southeast region, all attended this conference.

At the conference, delegates discussed and reviewed priority tasks and implementation of the plan, assessed difficulties, challenges, and obstacles to come up with solutions for and effective implementation of the development plan to continue rapid, comprehensive, high-quality, and sustainable socio-economic development of the region.

PM Chính stressed that the completion of the Southeast Region Development Plan at this time is of utmost importance to specify the allocation of space for the development of national industries in the area, implement important connectivity projects between localities in the region along with inter-regional and inter-sectoral connections, accelerate the implementation of strategic breakthroughs to maximise the comparative advantages of the region's economic position, promote socio-economic development of the region and neighbouring regions.

The results of socio-economic development in the past period have affirmed the important position and role of the Southeast region as a dynamic economic region leading in innovation, creativity, and development, and as the largest economic locomotive of the country.

The Government leader said the Southeast region needs to accelerate and innovate for breakthrough developments and deeper connectivity, in which policy mechanisms must be modern and flexible, strategic infrastructure must be modernised rapidly, and governance must be smart in line with new development trends.

This must be accompanied by the application of science and technology, transformation of traditional growth drivers such as consumer exports and focusing on new driving forces such as digital transformation, green transformation, circular economy, and digital economy.

Along with that is the promotion of three strategic breakthroughs in infrastructure, human resources, and especially in institutional reform.

To enhance the effectiveness of implementing regional planning in the time ahead, PM Chính requested the close observance of the practical situation of the region, localities, regions, and the world, especially the potential and strengths of the region and inter-regional connections; avoid both perfectionism and haste; and listening to the legitimate needs and aspirations of the people and businesses.

The region must place people at the centre, as the subject and the source of resources, and motivation, and not sacrifice justice, social progress and the environment for mere economic growth, the Government leader noted.

Additionally, PM Chính outlined key tasks and solutions, emphasising the urgent need to develop an implementation plan for regional planning with the spirit of "open policy, harmonised infrastructure and smart governance".

The region should focus on restructuring economic sectors in a modern direction, prioritising the development of industries and fields with strengths, and encouraging investment in emerging fields such as smart cities, digital transformation, green transformation, semiconductors, hydrogen, etc.

He also urged attention on training and developing human resources, attracting talents and promoting innovation and creativity, especially in semiconductor and R&D fields.

Resources and protecting the environment, conserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems, responding to climate change and promoting development on the basis of green growth, is also an area that needs resources, PM said.

The region's authorities must also invest in the development of culture, society, and people, improving the quality of life, and providing a healthy living environment for people.

Administrative procedure reform, improving the investment and business environment, vigorously promoting investment and preparing key and important projects to attract investors, especially strategic investors, are also demanded of the region.

PM Chính requested central authorities' coordination with the Ministry of Planning and Investment in monitoring and inspection of the implementation of the Regional Plan, and effectively supporting, and promptly removing difficulties for the Southeast region and the provinces and cities in the region to promote comprehensive strength in plan implementation.

Regarding transportation projects connecting the Southeast region, PM Chính demanded attention on key projects such as the Long Thành International Airport and other projects that are connected to it, HCM City's Ring Road No 3 and No 4, Biên Hoà-Vũng Tàu Expressway, HCM City - Mộc Bài Expressway, Chơn Thành - Gia Nghĩa Expressway, Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port. — VNS