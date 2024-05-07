Electro Scan Launches U.S. Customer Engagement Center to Schedule & Dispatch Home Inspections for Lead Pipe Detection
Electro Scan's Customer Engagement Center represents the first-of-its-kind scheduling & dispatching call center to help cities & homeowners locate and replace buried lead water service lines.
Electro Scan Services customers are able to use a QR code printed on their utility bill, letter, or door hanger, to schedule an Online Appointment Booking for their SWORDFISH inspection.
Leading Cities Select Electro Scan Services to Use its Proprietary Machine-Intelligent SWORDFISH Solution to Certify Lead-Free Water Lines Without Digging
We are delighted to be offering an advanced call center for our SWORDFISH service customers.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan Inc. announced today the launch of its U.S. Customer Engagement Center to support the scheduling and dispatch of Electro Scan crews for home inspections of water service lines.
— Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
The new Customer Engagement Center becomes the innovation hub for supporting Electro Scan crews and its SWORDFISH Authorized Service Providers to connect with homeowners & businesses and arrange convenient appointments to assess underground water service lines for lead.
Dedicated to the identification and remediation of lead water service lines, the Center represents America's first nationwide citizen-centric solution that can provide unambiguous and unbiased testing of water pipes.
Electro Scan buried lead pipe testing results can be relied on by homeowners, insurance companies, lenders, real estate brokers, regulators, and water providers.
The new Customer Engagement Center supports Electro Scan Service clients in the U.S. and Canada.
"We are delighted to be offering an advanced call center for our SWORDFISH service customers," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.
"Allowing customers to book appointments online or call our service center, connects us directly with homeowner & business owners to ensure prompt and accurate pipe assessments," stated Hansen.
The EPA currently requires all 50,000+ U.S. drinking water systems to identify lead pipes, galvanized pipes requiring replacement, and non-lead pipes for both utility-owned and customer-owned water service lines.
Despite a preliminary EPA reporting deadline of October 16, 2024, few utilities are expected to complete their inventories on time, with many yet to begin detailed inventories of buried pipelines located on private property.
Key features of Electro Scan's new Customer Engagement Center, includes:
• Online appointment bookings.
• Local number for direct (recorded) inbound calls.
• 'On My Way' notifications of service rep arrival.
• Certified reporting of pipe material testing.
• Distribution of filtered water pitchers, in case lead pipes are found.
• Lead service line replacement.
With over 4 million residential homes expected to be sold in 2024, Electro Scan Inc. anticipates rolling out a national program to support title companies, real estate agents, and home sellers, able to contract directly with Electro Scan and its Authorized Service Providers to certify homes as LEAD-FREE.
Before the introduction of Electro Scan's patented SWORDFISH solution, utilities often engaged in sample excavations, commonly referred to as potholing, to uncover one or more selected locations to determine pipe material by scratching the external surface of a small section of pipe.
Representing an expensive, time-consuming, and often disruptive approach, the use of hydro-excavation and potholing technologies often results in high rates of 'dry holes' (i.e. locations where no pipe was found), without fully testing the majority of the pipe for lead.
Asked whether water companies would 'guarantee' homes as LEAD-FREE based on potholing or visual inspections of aboveground pipe fittings, most utilities answer 'no.'
Electro Scan's SWORDFISH provides a comprehensive full-length test of underground pipes by measuring the change in electrical resistivity while internally traversing a pipe.
Either assessing a pipe that is under pressure (meter to main) or a pipe with no water pressure (meter to house), SWORDFISH can recognize one of more pipe materials in the same pipe, including copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead pipes.
In 2020, the Water Research Foundation released a report titled 'Lead Service Line Identification Techniques,' Project #4693, that concluded that no commercially available technology could successfully identify buried lead pipes. Releasing a second report titled 'Evaluation of Lead Pipe Detection by Electrical Resistance Measurement,' Project #4698, concluded the technology could be used to identify lead & copper pipe materials.
Most utilities have good records about pipes that connect water distribution mains to a customer's meter; however, the bigger challenge has become correctly assessing water service lines on private property, i.e. buried pipe materials from the meter to the house.
Today, industry experts believe U.S. water utilities may have from 9 to 20 million lead water service lines, with as many as sixty percent (60%) of all private property-owned water services expected to be categorized as having 'UNKNOWN' pipe materials.
Replacing all of America's lead water service lines will not happen overnight. Especially since current Federal funding is not sufficient to cover the cost of replacement and water companies will need to substantially increase water rates.
While current reporting requirements are guided by the recently enacted Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR), water utilities are anticipating even stiffer requirements with the proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) expected to become law later this year.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and is a leading international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products and services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment and delivers technical field services using its SaaS-based cloud application that automatically locates, measures, and reports leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and professional services detect buried lead water services on a house-by-house basis; typically not found or confirmed by legacy inspection methods.
HASHTAGS
#acousticsensors #ai #amp8 #artificialintelligence #asce #askchuck #awwa #awwam77 #britishwater #californiadrought #chuckhansen #cipp #conditionassessment #conductivity #deeplearning #drainage #drought #dwi #electromagnetic #electroscan #epa #esg #esginvesting #fell #gettheleadout #gpm #infrastructure #innovyze #inspection #iot #lcri #lcrr #lcr #leak #leadpipe #leadetection #leaks #leakdetection #leakdetectionoftheyear2021 #lps #m77 #machinelearning #megadrought #ml #nassco #pacp #pcat #piperepair #pressuretransient #resilient #resiliency #satellite #sewer #sewerai #sustainability #swan #swordfish #trenchless #trident #usepa #utilities #wastewater #water #waterai #wsaa #worldbank #wsaa
Charles A Hansen
Electro Scan Inc.
+1 916-275-2921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube