MEDIA ADVISORY: Uyghurs in France to Protest Xi Jinping’s Visit and Ongoing Uyghur Genocide

Uyghurs in Paris commemorate the July 5th, 2009 Urumchi Massacre with a protest against China's genocidal policies, July 2021. Photo credit: ETGE

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to France, the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) together with the Uyghur Association of France (Association des Ouïghours de France) will organize a protest to voice their opposition against Xi Jinping’s visit to France and call international attention, especially the French Government, to the continuing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan.

Event Details:

What: Protest against Xi Jinping’s visit and the ongoing genocide in East Turkistan

Who: Uyghurs in France, led by Deputy Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, Mr. Mirqedir Mirzat, and President of the Uyghur Association of France (Association des Ouïghours de France)

When: Monday, May 6, 2024, from 13:00 to 15:00 (Paris time)

Where: Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France

Why: To urge the French Government and international community to condemn and take actions against the genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples by the Chinese government. The protest also aims to disrupt the narrative of normalcy during Xi Jinping’s state visit to France.

Visuals and Opportunities for Coverage:

- Interviews with Uyghur leaders in France and protesters

- Live footage of the protest

- Signs and banners calling for international action against China's Uyghur Genocide in East Turkistan

Contact Information:

Mirqedir Mirzat

⁨+33 6 76 40 88 68⁩

Additional Information:

East Turkistan, referred to as the “Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region” by China, is the homeland of the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples. The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile represents the interests and aspirations of the East Turkistani/Uyghur diaspora globally. The ETGE and the Uyghur Association of France invite all media representatives to cover this significant event.