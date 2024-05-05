Studies Show Diabetes Medicine Can Cause Urologic Complications

SAN ANTONIO, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting discuss how certain diabetes medicine can cause an elevated risk for UTIs in men and how healthcare professionals should work collaboratively to monitor patients on SGLT-2 inhibitors, with attention tailored to patient risk factors including sex.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on diabetes medicine and urologic complications in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Brian Inouye, MD, assistant professor of surgery/urology at Albany Medical Center, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“These meds are increasingly popular due to their ability to lower cardiovascular events and the risk of end stage renal disease. They are now first line therapies for diabetes management in patients with cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and heart failure,” said Dr. Inouye. “The ways these meds work is by decreasing the reabsorption of glucose from the urine back into the kidneys and bloodstream. The unintended consequence of this is a higher glucose load in the urine. All three of these talks discuss the urologic sequelae we see in our clinics.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

