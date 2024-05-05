Việt Nam wishes for Cambodia's cooperation in impact assessment of Funan Techo canal on Mekong River: Spokeswoman

VIETNAM, May 5 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is interested in, and is closely following the developments concerning Funan Techo canal project, but respects the legitimate interests of Cambodia in accordance with the 1995 Mekong Agreement, relevant regulations of the Mekong River Commission (MRC), the traditional and friendly neighbourliness between the two countries, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Sunday.

Answering the press’ question about Việt Nam’s response to Cambodia’s recent statements about the implementation of the project, Hằng said Việt Nam always treasures and gives top priority to its fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia in its foreign policy, wishing that the bilateral relationship would continue to deepen and become more practical and effective in various sectors for the benefit of the two countries’ people.

She added that leaders of the two Parties and States have consistently affirmed that the historical tradition of solidarity and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia is an extremely important factor, a great source of strength for the past cause of national liberation and independence protection as well as the current process of construction and development of each country.

Việt Nam always supports, rejoices at, and highly evaluates the achievements made by Cambodia in recent years, the spokeswoman said.

The diplomat expressed the wish that Cambodia would continue working closely with Việt Nam and other MRC countries to share information and fully assess the impacts of this project on water resources and ecological environment of the Mekong sub-region, along with appropriate management measures to ensure harmonious interests of the riparian countries, effective and sustainable management and use of the Mekong river's water resources for the sustainable development of the basin, solidarity among the riparian countries and the future of later generations.

According to information from Cambodia, the US$1.7-billion canal is about 180km long, passing through four provinces with a total population of 1.6 million people living on both sides, connecting the capital city Phnom Penh with its southern coast (near Kiên Giang Province of Việt Nam).

The construction of this project by the state-owned China Bridge and Road Corporation (CRBC) is supposed to begin in this year’s last quarter. — VNS