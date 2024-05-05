Submit Release
Research Demonstrates How Technology and AI Can Improve Urologic Health

SAN ANTONIO, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting discuss an AI chatbot created by urologists that provides accurate urologic information to patients and a series of algorithms developed to accurately predict a urine culture's sensitivity to antibiotics up to three days prior to culture results.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on technology in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Jacob Taylor, MD, urologic oncology fellow at UT Southwestern Medical Center, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“This is all very exciting data and new technology that is already here and being used with patients,” said Dr. Taylor. “I think these studies will improve patient care for a wide range of the most common urologic conditions.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

