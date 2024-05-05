JV Ejercito commends retirement pay release for ex-IBC employees

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito on Sunday expressed his elation upon learning that a total of 145 former employees of the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) have finally received their long-awaited retirement pay.

"I am thrilled to hear that the hardworking employees of IBC are finally receiving the retirement pay they rightfully deserve," said Ejercito, who staunchly defended the budget of IBC during the deliberations in 2022 and 2023.

"These individuals dedicated their time and efforts to serving the corporation, and it is only fitting that they receive what is rightfully theirs," Ejercito emphasized.

This development comes after over two decades since these employees parted ways with the state-run media entity.

During the 2022 budget plenary session, Ejercito expressed concern over budget cuts for IBC-13, arguing that these reductions might impact retirement benefits for eligible employees of state-run broadcasting stations.

In 2023, the lawmaker from San Juan continued to advocate for retirement benefits of former IBC employees during budget deliberations.

"This money rightfully belongs to the people; they earned it through their hard work, and denying them their rightful benefits is unjust."