French, VN defence ministers agreed to promote cooperation to level commensurate with Strategic Partnership

VIETNAM, May 5 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Defence, Gen. Phan Văn Giang and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu held talks on Sunday in Hà Nội, following a welcome ceremony for the French delegation at the headquarters of the defence ministry.

They are visiting Việt Nam to take part in next Tuesday's grand ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory (May 7, 1954-2024), in which the Vietnamese army and people prevailed over French colonialism.

Minister Giang stressed the significance of Minister Sébastien Lecornu's visit, as it contributes to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, demonstrates the spirit of "closing the past, looking forward to a bright future", for the development cooperation between the two countries, two peoples; affirming Việt Nam's appreciation of the Strategic Partnership with France.

According to Minister Giang, the Việt Nam-France Strategic Partnership has grown both in breadth and depth, diversifying across many areas, including defence cooperation.

Based on the Joint Vision Statement on Việt Nam-France Defence Cooperation for the period 2018-28 and the Amended Agreement on Việt Nam-France Defence Cooperation, defence cooperation between the two countries has achieved many positive results in various fields, including delegation exchange, dialogue and consultation mechanisms, training, defence industry, military medicine, sharing historical archives, overcoming war consequences, United Nations peacekeeping efforts, consulting and supporting each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms, etc.

Minister Giang proposed that in the future, both sides continue to make efforts to promote these cooperation areas, and actively discuss to soon reach an agreement on the Việt Nam-France Defence Cooperation Programme for the 2025-28 period.

The French defence minister underscored the important significance of the visit, highlighting the importance of cooperation in sharing historical memories and overcoming war consequences between the two countries.

Minister Sébastien Lecornu expressed his desire for both sides to continue to make efforts to deepen defence ties to a level commensurate with the Việt Nam-France Strategic Partnership.

At the talks, both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Regarding maritime issues, both sides underlined the importance of peace, security, stability, freedom of navigation, overflight and settlement of disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and moving towards an effective and substantial Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

At the end of the talks, Minister Giang and Minister Sébastien Lecornu signed a Letter of Intent to enhance Việt Nam-France defence cooperation.

The same day, Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of Defence, also had talks with Patricia Miralles, French Minister Delegate for Remembrance and Veterans, where the two sides agreed to focus on areas such as collecting documents, historical materials to compile historical education materials, exchanging information and war memorabilia, organising joint workshops on historical topics. — VNS