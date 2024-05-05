Meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in Holdenville

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are available in person in Hughes County to assist Oklahomans with their recovery from the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that began April 25, 2024. This is a combined effort by the state and FEMA to continue to reach those in need.

These teams are in Holdenville and are equipped to help survivors apply for disaster assistance with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and answer questions about specific cases and the types of assistance available.

DSA Teams will be available on a short-term basis while locations for longer-term facilities are being identified by the state and FEMA.

DSA Teams will be available at the following location:

Hughes County

Church of the Nazarene (parking lot)

323 S Oak St.

Holdenville, OK 74848

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily

Residents impacted by the recent storms in Carter, Hughes, Love and Murray counties do not have to meet with FEMA specialists in person to apply for assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Residents should be prepared to provide the following information when applying with FEMA:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged property

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.