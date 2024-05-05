Nationally Acclaimed Journalist Bankole Thompson to Keynote Palm Leaf Club's Michigan Women’s Leadership Luncheon May 11

Bankole Thompson, the nationally acclaimed Detroit journalist and standard-bearer for economic justice, will keynote Palm Leaf Club's 2024 Women's Leadership Luncheon on Saturday, May 11 at the Washtenaw Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Following his luncheon keynote, Bankole Thompson, will sign copies of his latest book, Fiery Conscience, which documents his decades of speaking truth to power on the issues