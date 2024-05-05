Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Congratulates Mayor Sadiq Khan on Third Term Victory In London Mayor’s Election
Professor’s son, Dr. Assad Mujtaba is the Republican Nominee for Passaic County Commissioner in New JerseyWASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON DC, USA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, on his hat trick victory in the recent mayoral elections. This marks Khan's third term as Mayor of London, solidifying his position as a strong and capable leader for the city. The Pakistani American community is proud to see a fellow South Asian achieve such success and hopes that this will pave the way for more representation and progress in the political arena.
It may be recalled that the son of Dr. Mujtaba, Dr. Assad Mujtaba is the Republican nominee contesting the U.S. elections for Commissioner Passaic New Jersey in November this year.
Professor Dr. Mujtaba in his statement, expressed his admiration for Mayor Khan's leadership and dedication to serving the people of London. He highlighted the significance of this victory promoting diversity, stating, "This is a proud moment for all Pakistani Americans and South Asians. Mayor Khan's success is a testament to the enormous talents and potential in diversity. We hope that this will inspire more South Asians to enter politics and contribute to the well-being of their native and adopted countries."
The Pakistani American community has always been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in politics. With Mayor Khan's re-election, they see a ray of hope for the future. Professor Dr. Mujtaba emphasized the importance of utilizing the talents of the South Asian community for the betterment of society, saying, "We believe that the diverse perspectives and experiences of the South Asian community can bring progress and prosperity to their native and adopted countries. We hope that Mayor Khan's leadership will open doors for more South Asians to make a positive impact in politics."
The Pakistan Policy Institute USA, under the leadership of Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, continues to promote the interests and welfare of the diverse American community. They congratulate Mayor Sadiq Khan on his well-deserved victory and look forward to seeing more South Asians in positions of leadership. The Pakistani American community stands united in celebrating this historic moment and wishes Mayor Khan all the best for his third term as Mayor of London.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
Pakistan Policy Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube