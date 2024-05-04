What's This For Token ($WTF) Pioneers the way for Real World Assets Tokenization into BASE Smart Chain.

New York, NY, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summary: What’s This For ($WTF) is a revolutionary Token on the BASE Smart Chain (an Ethereum-compatible blockchain) focused on integrating blockchain technology with RWA (Real World Assets). $WTF is glad to announce the news of its presale currently live at presale.whatsthisfor.io and its upcoming token launch.



To address the latest developments, What’s This For ($WTF Token) aims to redefine the landscape on Real World Assets and Decentralized raffle systems by integrating innovative blockchain solutions with real-world rewards. The token empowers individuals to take part in unique asset Lottery winnings while fostering a community-driven ecosystem on the BASE Smart Chain.

In addition, $WTF aims to democratize access to unique Real World Assets while offering a robust reward and partnership structure that benefits all token holders. What are the benefits of Tokenizing real world assets? Asset tokenization has the potential not only to facilitate more efficient transactions, but also to democratize access to certain kinds of investment opportunities and bring more liquidity to traditionally illiquid asset classes. (RWAs) are fungible or non-fungible tokens that represent traditional financial assets on the blockchain. RWAs can represent tangible assets such as real estate and art or intangible assets such as government bonds and carbon credits. These will function on the BASE chain through smart contracts, and one token can amount to a whole object as well as a part of it.

The $WTF ecosystem uses a unique tax and cooldown strategy to maintain healthy liquidity and ensure fair participation in its Raffle Based Lottery System among all holders. Token Holders will be able to own a piece or a whole of its RWAs all while receiving rewards.



$WTF will utilize its presale funds to better the ecosystem and benefit its holders. 50% will be for the Liquidity Pool, 25% will be used for marketing, 1st CEX Partnership & KOL and 25% for the build out costs. Additionally, by leveraging the utility, the WTF platform / Tech will allow token holders to purchase multiple entries for ongoing raffle events featuring real-world assets and more. Additionally, $WTF aims to work on its strategic goals with its upcoming launch:





• Expand User Base - Through aggressive marketing and partnership strategies.

• Sustain Liquidity - With a carefully structured tax system post-launch and WPT Syndication Partnership.

• Reward Holders - Implement a revenue-sharing model incentivizing long-term holding and participation in RWA raffles.

• Enhance Usability - Develop and refine the DApp for an intuitive user experience that integrates seamlessly with existing blockchain ecosystems.





Moreover, $WTF is an innovative BASE Smart Chain token that offers dependable, scalable solutions for integrating real-world assets into the digital economy making them more accessible, fair, and advantageous for all users.

The $WTF presale will enable token holders to purchase the WTF token at 20% below public launch price. Furthermore, a specific portion of the project revenue generated through these raffles and tax system will fund further developments and innovations and ensure operational maintenance with stablecoin rewards. Along with that, the $WTF team is committed to developing a powerful platform to enhance individual interaction with blockchain technology as well as lead the way for a future where digital and real-world assets are interlinked more closely.

About What’s This For ($WTF):

What’s This For ($WTF), a pioneering force in cryptocurrency built on the BASE Smart Chain. Integrates the world of blockchain and Real-World Assets. $WTF’s mission is to reshape how individuals interact with real-world assets through blockchain technology, providing a transparent, fair, and rewarding system. With its strategic token distribution, innovative tax system, and engaging lottery raffle platform, $WTF is positioned to become a pivotal player in bridging the gap between blockchain and tangible / non-tangible assets.

Website: https://whatsthisfor.io



Presale: presale.whatsthisfor.io

