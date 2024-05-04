IRSA: Chinese President Xi Jinping’ s visit to France opens a new chapter in China-EU relations

Paris, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA), Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to France after five years. This is the "opening" of the head of state's visit this year. It will be the climax of a series of activities celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, and will also write a new chapter in China-EU relations.

The stability of relations between China and the EU is strongly influenced by that of France. With the exception of Russia, France is the largest and third most populous country in Europe. It is extensively dispersed and has many overseas territories. It can be thought of as the "world empire" in a small version. France still maintains a full military industrial system, including the capacity to produce nuclear submarines, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, and hypersonic missiles, in contrast to Germany, which was placed under restrictions following World War II. France is one of the EU's main powers and a major force in the organization. President Macron paid a visit to China last year. The leaders of China and France shook hands, ushering in a new era in their relations.

President Xi Jinping's visit to France this time, and the two heads of state shaking hands again, will open a new chapter in China-EU relations, which will have far-reaching significance and widespread influence.

France and China are two highly developed cultural nations that interact frequently and in greater detail. The distinct historical background of France's connections with China has influenced the "France in China spirit" of self-reliance, understanding, anticipation, and reciprocal gain. Chinese businesses took involved in Notre Dame de Paris' restoration. This year is China-France Culture and Tourism Year as well as the 60th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations being established. China and France's people-to-people exchanges have increased in frequency and intimacy. 104,000 French nationals have entered China since January 1, 2024, a 294.71% rise from the same time in 2023. The primary motivations for entering are travel, business, and visiting family and friends;

130,000 Chinese nationals living on the Chinese mainland have traveled to France, a 294.71% rise from the same period in 2023. Over the same time period, the number climbed by 215.28%, with business and tourism being the primary drivers of outbound travel. The connection between China and France has grown stronger and wider in the past 60 years.

President Xi Jinping took the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to review the China-France spirit with French leaders, and jointly chart the future of China-France relations from a historical perspective and a strategic perspective, so that China-France relations will continue to lead the steady and long-term development of China-EU relations. Local people are eagerly looking forward to President Xi's visit, believing that this visit will promote the sustained, stable and healthy development of China-EU relations and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent world. It is reasonable to assume that President Xi Jinping's tour will serve as a demonstration of friendliness, a means of inspiring confidence, and a catalyst for collaboration.

