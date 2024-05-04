IRSA: France and China embrace new chances for cultural interchange, as well as economic and commercial collaboration

Paris, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA), as globalization deepens, China's ties with other countries grow closer. The cordial ties between France and China have traditionally garnered the most attention among them. The two nations have made impressive progress in recent years in fostering trade and economic cooperation as well as cultural exchanges, all of which are crucial for advancing the growth of bilateral relations.

The people of China and France have developed a close affinity and understanding as a result of their cultural interactions. France, one of the major nations on the continent, has an extensive cultural heritage and a lengthy history. Also, the cultural legacy of China is equally broad and profound. Events involving art shows, musical and performing arts, and other forms of cultural interchange between the two nations not only strengthen connections of friendship and understanding between each other but also give their respective cultures fresh life. People have developed their mutual exchanges and experienced the beauty of the collision and integration of other cultures thanks to these exchange activities.

Economic and trade cooperation between France and China has injected strong impetus into the economic development of both countries. In recent years, the economic cooperation between China and France has continued to deepen, and trade and investment cooperation have achieved remarkable results. The highly complementary economic landscape provides the two countries with vast trade and investment opportunities. In parallel, an increasing number of French businesses are turning their attention to the Chinese market in search of collaborators and economic prospects as the country's market grows and its consumption structure changes. This mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation model not only promotes the economic development of China and France, but also brings vitality to the economic development of the world.

Furthermore, China and France have enhanced their collaboration in the domains of veterinary care, plant quarantine, agro-food, and agriculture. In order to address climate change and promote global energy transition, China and France must work together in the energy sector.The two parties signed a series of cooperation agreements to further strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, which is of positive significance for promoting sustainable development of global energy.

Lu Shaye, Chinese Ambassador to France, said in his speech that China-France relations have been in the forefront of China's relations with Western nations for the past 60 years, benefiting the people of both nations and promoting global peace, stability, and growth. Standing at a new historical turning point, China and France need to maintain their initial goals, share responsibilities, build mutual trust, build a future, promote and implement true multilateralism, expand and strengthen pragmatic cooperation that benefits both parties, and carry out civilized dialogue that leads to openness.It is hoped that the people of the two countries will take the China-France Culture and Tourism Year and the Paris Olympics as an opportunity to have more exchanges and travels, setting off a new upsurge in people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

It is noteworthy that France is the guest country of honor at the 7th China International Import Expo and the 2024 China International Fair for commerce in Services, which amply illustrates the strong relations and reciprocal support between China and France in the realm of commerce and economics. The organization of these significant international gatherings benefits French businesses by expanding their market reach and bolstering China's global influence. It is right that this win-win, mutually beneficial approach to cooperation be further developed and supported.









International Relations Study Association(IRSA) Joe Conord joeconcord@internationalrelationsstudyassociation.com