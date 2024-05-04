Congratulations: People on the Move

The real estate industry is like Hotel California: you can check out, but you can never leave!

A few excellent executives took on leadership positions at terrific companies this week. We congratulate the companies and their leaders, and look forward to their success.

Three press releases follow.

Previous CEO Dave Borrillo will return to Remine CTO Role

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 — MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, an MLS-driven collaborative for real estate technology acquisitions and investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Kazzoun as the new chief executive officer of Remine, effective immediately. Kazzoun succeeds Dave Borrillo, who has played a pivotal role as CEO and will resume his previous role as Chief Technology Officer for Remine.

“Joe Kazzoun has an extensive track record of managing and expanding innovative real estate technologies, and we look forward to collaborating with him as CEO of Remine,” said Emily Chenevert, Board Chair for MLS Technology Holdings, Inc. “Joe shares our excitement for Remine’s bright future and our desire to create a better MLS that’s MLS-owned and puts the real estate agent first.”

Kazzoun brings over 25 years of experience in the real estate technology sector to his role as CEO of Remine. Most recently, Kazzoun worked at Zillow as the VP of Operations and Success for ShowingTime+ and General Manager of DotLoop.

Prior to his time at ShowingTime+ and DotLoop, Kazzoun held leadership positions at Lone Wolf Technologies, Instanet Solutions, Clareity, and real estate brokerages and franchises Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, and Century 21. Kazzoun’s extensive background underscores his deep-rooted understanding of the real estate industry’s intricacies – from technology development to brokerage operations – positioning him as a visionary leader poised to drive Remine’s continued success in the dynamic MLS space.

“I am honored to join Remine and lead the company through its next phase of growth and innovation,” said Joe Kazzoun. “I am excited to work alongside the talented team at Remine to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and driving value for the real estate community.”

Kazzoun’s appointment as CEO comes at a critical time in the industry as real estate professionals navigate the evolving legal environment and increasing demands for efficient and modern technology solutions. Kazzoun’s tenure and experience in the real estate technology sector will be invaluable as Remine strives to meet these challenges head-on and continue driving innovation in the MLS space.

About MLS Technology Holdings, LLC

MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is an MLS-driven collaborative dedicated to powering the next generation of technology for MLSs by MLSs through strategic acquisitions and investments. MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is the owner of Remine , a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey. Remine currently serves nearly 60 MLS markets, representing over 1.2 million real estate professionals across the country. For more information, visit www.abettermls.com .

SOURCE MLS Technology Holdings, LLC

Dan Woolley partners with Greg Robertson in the recently launched company and Ohan Antebian joins as principal advisor.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 2 – Giant Steps, a new consulting firm that promises to help entrepreneurs and real estate companies accelerate their journey to success, today announced that Dan Woolley will join Greg Robertson as a partner in Giant Steps Company, LLC. Ohan Atenbian will also join the company. Both will join existing advisors Greg Robertson and Staci Wood.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have Dan join me on this latest iteration of our 30-year partnership,” stated Giant Steps founder Greg Robertson. “Dan’s experience and technical know-how will give our clients a distinct advantage,” Robertson continued.

Also joining Giant Steps is industry veteran Ohan Antebian. Ohan holds an MBA and brings with him 20 years of experience in the organized real estate space. “Ohan has worked in numerous positions in the industry, giving him invaluable insight into business models, operations and valuations of some of real estate’s top companies,” concluded Robertson.

Greg, Staci and Ohan will be attending the 2024 REALTORS Legislative Meeting in Washington D.C. from May 4th to May 8th. To schedule a meeting or for more information on Giant Steps please visit https://GiantStepsAdvisors.com

About Giant Steps

Giant Steps is founded on the principle of giving back and helping other entrepreneurs and real estate companies accelerate their journey to success. Greg Robertson and Dan Woolley are serial entrepreneurs with over 30 years experience in founding bootstrapped companies and creating award winning products being used by hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 01, 2024 –dynaConnections, a leading provider of highly customized, responsive MLS software solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Bob Morse as Senior Account Executive. With an extensive background spanning more than 20 years in the MLS software industry, Morse is poised to enhance dynaConnections’ commitment to delivering tailored solutions and unparalleled customer service.

In his new role, Morse will leverage his wealth of experience to cultivate and strengthen customer relationships, ensuring exceptional satisfaction, and identifying strategic opportunities for growth. Morse’s deep understanding of the MLS industry positions him as a valuable asset in guiding dynaConnections towards continued success.

“Joining dynaConnections presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the MLS software space,” said Bob Morse. “I am eager to collaborate with our customers to deliver customized solutions that address their unique needs and drive mutual success.”

Tim Ford, CEO of dynaConnections, expressed his enthusiasm for Morse’s addition to the team, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Bob Morse to the dynaConnections family. His proven track record of delivering exceptional results and his dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our company values. Bob’s expertise will be instrumental in driving our mission to provide best-in-class MLS solutions.”

With the dynamic landscape of the real estate market, dynaConnections remains committed to empowering agents and consumers with cutting-edge technology and fanatical support. Bob Morse’s appointment as Senior Account Executive underscores dynaConnections’ unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About dynaConnections Corporation and connectMLS™

dynaConnections Corporation is an Austin-based real estate software company renowned for consistent innovation and dedication to service. Its flagship product, connectMLS™, is a one-of-a-kind multiple listing service solution with millisecond response time, ease of access on all devices and platforms, and a suite of comprehensive tools for Brokers, agents, and consumers. For over 20 years, dynaConnections and the connectMLS™ solution have been exceeding all standards of what the real estate industry expects from an MLS provider. For more information, please visit www.dynaconnections.com.

dynaConnections and connectMLS are registered trademarks of dynaConnections Corporation. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.