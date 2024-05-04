Heavyweight Attorney Thomas J. Henry Backs Mario "El Azteca" Barrios in his Las Vegas Bout against Fabian “TNT” Maidana
EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry, whose heavyweight verdicts and recoveries have been featured in Fortune, Forbes, and Newsweek magazines, is now using his powerhouse image to sponsor Mario Barrios and Team Barrios Boxing.
Thomas J. Henry's partnership with Mario "El Azteca'' Barrios and Team Barrios Boxing continues Saturday, May 4th, 2024 with Mario Barrio's defense of his Interim WBC Welterweight title against Argentinian Fabian “TNT” Maidana at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The contest will be shown live on Amazon Prime TV, Dazn and PPV.com and is a co-main event with Canelo Alvarez defending his undisputed super middleweight world title against unbeaten former world champion Jaime Munguia.
"My initial interest in Mario was derived from his commitment to excellence both in and out of the ring," said Thomas J. Henry. "He is dedicated to personal growth at all levels, training tirelessly to hone his craft as a boxer while also committing himself to philanthropy and giving back to the San Antonio community. Mario is exactly the kind of athlete and individual we should support and celebrate."
Thomas J. Henry is nationally recognized for his charitable events and actions, and regularly seeks out like-minded individuals and organizations to amplify their vision for giving back to the community.
In March, Thomas J. Henry partnered with Christy's Hope, The Purple Door, and SAFE Alliance, to launch a campaign against domestic violence. Last year, Thomas J. Henry created and hosted 'Austin Elevates,' using his professional connections and celebrity status to recruit top entertainers such as Kygo, Daddy Yankee, DaBaby, and 88Glam, to perform a one-of-a-kind charity concert at the Austin 360 amphitheater. The event raised more than $160,000 for its beneficiaries which Thomas J. Henry personally matched, bringing the total amount to $327,720.
About Mario "El Azteca'' Barrios:
Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Mario Barrios moved to San Antonio, Texas at an early age and considers the city his hometown. He made his professional boxing debut on November 11, 2013, and currently holds a professional record of 28 wins with only two losses or draws and 17 knockouts. Mario Barrios is the WBA Super Lightweight World Champion and is nationally ranked as the number six Super Lightweight World Champion.
About Thomas J. Henry:
Thomas J. Henry is the founder and owner of Thomas J. Henry Law, one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. For nearly 30 years, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.
Thomas J. Henry Law is the largest personal injury plaintiff’s firm in Texas with a team of more than 200 attorneys representing clients from offices in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Houston, Texas. The firm has built a reputation for its ability to secure record-breaking verdicts against even the largest of defendants, having successfully litigated against some of the largest companies in the world, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.
Thomas J. Henry and his law firm are regularly recognized for their success in the legal industry as well as for Thomas J. Henry’s contributions to local and global communities.
