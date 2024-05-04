MS INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Morgan Stanley Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – MS

NEW YORK, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) resulting from allegations that Morgan Stanley may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Morgan Stanley securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24096 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 11, 2024, during market hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Arm Probed by Multiple Federal Regulators.” The article stated the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, an independent bureau within the United States Department of the Treasury, and other Treasury Department offices, are investigating how Morgan Stanley “vets clients who are at risk of laundering money through the bank’s sprawling wealth-management division.” In addition, the article stated the main issues “boil down to whether Morgan Stanley has been sufficiently investigating the identities of prospective clients and where their wealth comes from, as well as how it monitors its clients’ financial activity. Some of the probes are focused on the bank’s international clients.”

On this news, Morgan Stanley’s stock fell $4.81 per share, or 5.2%, to close at $86.84 per share on April 11, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com