Snowmass Colorado Deems Top Rated KneeEASE & GenuEASE as ‘Americas Best Frozen-Knee Rehab Solution’ for Physical Therapy

This educational DEMO focuses on the versatile features, ease, and Physical Therapy benefits of the #1 GenuEase™ TKA & ACL Knee Rehab Device from TherapEASE.com

Directly gauging a patient’s positive progress, all while receiving 1st-hand feedback is the safest and most effective way to appreciate the immeasurable value that a GenuEase™ brings to any clinic.” — Dr. Craig A Schultz, M.S.P.T., Coordinator PST, Orem Utah

BRONZEVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snowmass, Colorado - The picturesque town of Snowmass, Colorado considers KneeEASE and GenuEase™ as the 'top frozen-knee rehab solution for physical therapy in America.' These innovative machines have been praised by physical therapists for their ability to provide increased range of motion and reduction in pain for patients recovering from knee injuries. What sets these devices apart is their unique design that allows patients to safely work on their own, saving both money and staff hours.KneeEASE and GenuEase™ have been making waves in the physical therapy world for over a decade with their cutting-edge technology and proven results. These devices are specifically designed to aid in the recovery of patients with frozen-knee conditions, providing a safe and effective alternative to traditional methods. Physical therapists have raved about the increased range of motion and reduction in pain that their patients have experienced while using these machines.One of the key benefits of KneeEASE and GenuEase™ is their ability to allow patients to work on their own, without the need for constant supervision from a physical therapist. This not only saves time and money for the patients, but also for the physical therapy clinics. With these devices, patients can safely and effectively continue their recovery at home, reducing the need for frequent visits to the clinic.Snowmass, Colorado PT professionals consider KneeEASE and GenuEase™ as the top frozen-knee REHAB solution for physical therapy in America. These machines have been proven to provide increased range of motion and reduction in pain for patients, while also saving time and money for both patients and clinics. With their innovative design and impressive results, it's no wonder that KneeEASE and GenuEase™ have been deemed as 'America's best frozen-knee rehab solution.'GenuEase™ and KneeEASE have been specifically designed to cater to the needs of Colorado patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgery. With a particular focus on Colorado, these machines provide targeted solutions to ease pain and improve range of motion in the knee joint. Medical professionals have praised these devices for their ability to provide real-life knee rehab, making the recovery process more manageable and efficient.According to leading orthopedic surgeons, "GenuEase™ and KneeEASE are 'America's best' and have revolutionized the way doctors approach knee rehabilitation. These machines have been a game-changer for patients, allowing them to recover faster and with less pain. Many have seen remarkable results in patients who have used these devices." GenuEase™ is proud to be known in Colorado as 'Americas Best' frozen-knee physical therapy rehab machine.'GenuEase™ and KneeEASE have quickly gained recognition among medical professionals and patients alike for their effectiveness in knee rehabilitation. With their innovative design and proven results, these machines are set to become the go-to choice for Colorado TKA and ACL surgery recovery. For more information on GenuEase™ and KneeEASE, please visit their website or contact their team directly.Physical Therapy clients (PT) can now experience a faster and a more effective rehabilitation process after undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA) or anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee surgery. Thanks to TherapEASE.com's innovative GenuEase™ medical device, patients can now recover with ease and comfort, while leading American Physical Therapists (PT) are raving about the proven clinical results from the KneeEASE, GenUbender, and GenuEase™ machines.GenuEase™ is also considered 'America's #1 Knee-Rehab Brace' machine and is designed to provide patients with a comfortable and efficient recovery process. This revolutionary device is now available to ‘Physical Therapy’ clients thanks to TherapEASE.com's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for post-surgery rehabilitation. The GenuEase™ device is designed to reduce pain and swelling, improve range of motion, and increase muscle strength, allowing patients to return to their daily activities faster.“Dr. Schultz' Invention, the GenuEase™, for multiple years has been recognized as a 'Best-of-Industry Medical Rehabilitation Device' for Physical Therapists. The ongoing demand from the 'Physical Therapy' community is a testament to the effectiveness and impact of the GenuEase™ in the medical community.”“The continual notoriety of GenuEase™ also highlights the dedication and hard work of Dr. Schultz and the TherapEase™ team in developing a device that truly makes a difference in the lives of patients.”TherapEASE.com is proud to offer the GenuEase™ device to 'Physical Therapy' clients providing them with a revolutionary solution for post-surgery knee rehabilitation. With the proven clinical results and the praise from professional Physical Therapists, GenuEase™ is truly 'America's #1 Knee-Rehab Device.' Patients can now experience a faster and more comfortable recovery process, thanks to TherapEASE.com's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of physical therapy.During a 5-Star DEMO, Dr. Craig A Schultz, the inventor of the GenuEASE knee surgery rehab machine, will give a detailed presentation on the device and its benefits. Attendees will have the chance to see the machine in action and ask any questions they may have. This event is a great opportunity for Physical Therapists (PT) to expand their knowledge and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in rehabilitation technology.For more information about the event, please visit TherapEASE.com. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about the GenuEase™ knee surgery rehab machine and how it can benefit your patients.GenuEase™, known as being the "America’s leading post-knee surgery rehabilitation machine,” is proud to announce that it can now provide clinical answers to common questions regarding knee surgery recovery. As the top choice for physical therapy post-surgery, GenuEase™ is dedicated to helping patients safely and comfortably regain mobility in their knees.For More Information or to RSVP, Please Contact TherapEase™CALL: 1-888-886-4368Email: info(at)TherapEase.com“GenuEase™ is committed to providing the best possible care for post-knee surgery patients. With its clinical answers to common questions and advanced technology, GenuEase™ is the 'top choice for physical therapy post-surgery.' Patients can trust in GenuEase™ to help them safely and comfortably regain mobility in their knees.”One of the most frequently asked questions after knee surgery is, “… how to properly and safely bend the knee.” GenuEase™ has the answer with its innovative technology that allows for controlled and gradual bending of the knee, promoting healing and preventing further injury. With GenuEase™ patients can confidently and effectively work towards regaining full range of motion (ROM) in their knee.Top 7 Questions Asked & Answers Regarding GenuEase™ …-How to bend my knee after surgery?-Is GenuEase™ the best physical therapy solution after knee surgery?-How to straighten knee after surgery?-Is GenuEase™ the best replacement recovery device / machine?-How to fix a frozen knee?-Is GenuEase™ the best solution for stiff knee after total knee replacement?-How to fix a knee that won’t bend or straighten?The GenuEase™, invented by renowned Physical Therapist, Dr. Craig A. Schultz, is a game-changing device that has been transforming the rehabilitation process for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries for years. The machine is designed to: (a) Provide targeted support and assistance to the knee joint, thus (b) Promoting proper alignment and (c) Reducing strain on the surrounding muscles and ligaments. This results in a faster and more effective recovery for patients.-Superior Clinical Results …• Restored Range of Motion Faster• Fewer Manipulations• No More Muscle GuardingTherapEase™ is honored at the possibility of having the GenuEase™ nominated as a Best-of-Industry Medical Rehabilitation Device for all Physical Therapists. This potential recognition further solidifies the GenuEase™ as THE top-performing recovery device in the field of medical rehabilitation.The team at TherapEase™ is committed to continuing to innovate and provide the best possible solutions for patients recovering from TKA and ACL surgeries. With the ongoing support of ‘Physical Therapists’ and the medical community, GenuEase™ is poised to make a significant impact in the world of knee pain and rehabilitation.-Greater Patient Satisfaction …• Less Discomfort• Motivational Display• Patient ControlABOUT THE GenuEase™ INVENTOR: Dr. Craig Schultz received a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Des Moines University, School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. Upon graduation, he joined Mountain Land Rehabilitation, Inc. working in a large rehabilitation facility in Provo, Utah. He became the Facility Rehab Coordinator where his responsibilities include: Supervising the daily operations for Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Services. Dr. Schultz joined Physical & Sports Therapy Services in 1998 when the Orem Utah clinic was opened. Working with the general public, as well as athletes, in rehabilitating their orthopedic and sports related injuries has given Dr. Craig the opportunity to pursue his professional goals and interests. Dr. Craig is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association. Currently Dr. Schultz resides in Orem with his wife Tracy and their five children.Disclaimer: The American Physical Therapy Association ( APTA ) does not endorse the GenuEASE product nor TherapEase Innovation LLC and APTA does not have any opinion regarding TherapEase Innovation LLC or the efficacy of its GenuEASE product.TherapEase™ goal is to host a DEMO EVENT in every influential city in order to better educate and inform top tier, highly rated, professional Physical Therapy physicians in the metropolitan area regarding their groundbreaking Medical Knee Rehab, Recovery Devices: GenuEase™, GenUbender and KneeEASE."TherapEase™ started in 2006 to develop a new approach to post-surgical rehabilitation for knee replacement patients. Physical Therapists (PTs) were searching for a device that would allow patients to mechanically bend their own knees so that they could be guided by their own pain and thus fully engage and be in control of their own recovery," Dr. Craig A. Schultz, Physical Therapist, Orem UtahDr. Schultz continues: "GenuEase™ is that device. GenuEase™ provides patients: (1) faster range-of-motion ROM recovery, (2) with fewer complications and (3) greater satisfaction than any other rehabilitation method. GenuEase™ is protected by two US patents and has been proven by thousands of patients in millions of therapy cycles."Surgeons notice the improved recovery rates and flexibility of patients using GenuEase™ they become a partner of choice as prescribed rehabilitation services. Physical Therapists investment in a GenuEase™ can represent a real competitive advantage and opportunity for increased market share over clinics offering only traditional knee rehabilitation services."Why It Works: Patients recover a greater range of motion (ROM) in less time for several reasons. GenuEase™ provides better isolation of the knee and more targeted rehabilitation than is possible with manual stretching, wall slides, or other traditional treatments. GenuEase™ supports a greater range of dynamic motion than any other method provides.However, the most important reason why GenuEase™ delivers faster recovery, and better results, is the complete elimination of patient apprehension and muscle guarding.NOTE: GenUbender is the lighter weight, made for home use, more portable version of the GenuEase™THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I have had an overwhelming response from patients about the effectiveness of GenuEase™. Patients have returned to my clinic because we are the only facility that has the GenuEase™. As a physical therapist I value the GenuEase™ because the patient is always in control which drastically reduces muscle guarding. The GenuEase™ is also a great way to build patient confidence because the patient receives immediate feedback on range of motion progress.”—Tom Farnsworth P.T., M.P.T .THERAPIST TESTIMONIAL:“I thought all my post-op. knee patients (especially total knees) needed was my hands-on mobilization for ROM. I was wrong. I have found GenuEase™ is a critical adjunct to my manual stretching. My patients, particularly the more difficult and guarded cases, gain greater ROM in less time using GenuEase™.”—Darren Averett, DPTCase Studies:GenuEase™ is capable of -5° to 135° Range of Motion (ROM). A digital display provides the patient with a real time measure of their ROM as well as their progress across sessions. This critical information provides the intrinsic motivation which influences your patient’s effort during each session. Recording and tracking session data allows the patient not only to set goals but also to recognize both their improvement over time and the value of services provided.Patients Start Recovery Sooner: Comparative case studies show achievement of greater ROM in less time than is possible with traditional therapy. 