PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release

May 4, 2024 Gatchalian wants more granular, location-specific heat indices to guide class cancellations To remove the 'arbitrariness' in class suspensions because of extreme heat, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to come up with more granular and location-specific heat indices to guide schools and local government units. "I would like to suggest to PAGASA to come up with location-specific temperature forecasts, and if we need to buy technology or to help you with technology, the Senate can definitely assist you to help improve the decision-making of our LGUs and our school heads," Gatchalian told PAGASA. "It is important to provide the schools and local government units with the necessary information so they can respond because a lack of information may also lead to a lack of advanced and strategic response, which can be detrimental to our students," Gatchalian added. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education cited the examples of tropical cyclone signals, which serve as the bases for class cancellations. Gatchalian hopes to see something similar to help school heads and local chief executives make more informed decisions on canceling classes and prompt the rest of the school community to make their respective adjustments. "We all know that during the rainy season, the process is very clear. We cancel classes based on the storm signal. It's highly structured, with no room for arbitrariness. We want to avoid scenarios where a mayor or school head might have differing concepts regarding class cancellations," Gatchalian emphasized. While Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Operations Cesar Bringas acknowledges that PAGASA's forecasts only cover specific cities or provinces, class suspensions remain arbitrary because the applicability of these forecasts to surrounding areas is still unclear. Dr. Marcelino Q. Villafuerte II, Deputy Administrator for Research and Development from PAGASA, said that while the agency has limitations on its observation network, it is already exploring methods to estimate temperature values without a sensor. The PAGASA official added that the agency is also exploring other science-based approaches to determine or at least estimate the temperature and heat index for a particular location. Villafuerte added that PAGASA is also looking at developing an interactive map that can show the heat index forecast for up to seven days in a specific location. Gatchalian: Saklaw ng mga heat index palawakin bilang gabay sa pagsuspinde ng klase Upang mawala ang pagiging "arbitrary" ng pagsuspinde ng mga klase dahil sa matinding init, hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) na palawakin ang saklaw ng mga heat index upang magabayan ang mga paaralan at mga local government units (LGUs). "Nais kong imungkahi sa PAGASA na magkaroon ng mga forecast na sumasaklaw sa mas maraming lugar. Kung kailangan ninyo ng tulong at kailangan nating bumili ng teknolohiya, maaari kayong tulungan ng Senado upang magabayan ang ating mga LGU at mga punong-guro," ani Gatchalian. "Mahalagang ibigay natin sa ating mga punong-guro at mga local government units ang kinakailangan nilang impormasyon upang makapag-responde sila. Maaaring maging dahilan ng kawalan ng estratehiya at maagap na pagresponde ang kakulangan ng impormasyon, bagay na nakakapinsala sa ating mga mag-aaral," dagdag na pahayag ng senador. Ibinahagi ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang halimbawa ng mga itinatalagang signal pag may bagyo na nagiging gabay sa pagsuspinde ng klase. Nais ni Gatchalian na may makitang parehong sistema upang magabayan ang mga punong-guro at mga alkalde sa pag-kansela ng klase, pati na rin ang mga komunidad sa loob ng paaralan na magpatupad ng kaukulang mga hakbang. "Alam naman natin na tuwing tag-ulan, napakalinaw ng proseso. Nagsususpinde tayo ng klase batay sa storm signal. Malinaw ang sistema at hindi arbitrary. Nais nating iwasan ang mga sitwasyon kung saan nagkakaiba ng konsepto sa pagsuspinde ng klase ang alkalde o punong-guro," giiit ni Gatchalian. Bagama't aminado si Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Operations Cesar Bringas na saklaw lamang ng mga forecast ng PAGASA ang tiyak na mga probinsya at lungsod, hindi pa rin malinaw sa mga paaralan kung hanggang saan ba ang saklaw ng mga inilalabas na heat index kada lugar. Bagama't limitado ang observation network ng PAGASA, ibinahagi naman ni Dr. Marcelino Q. Villafuerte II, Deputy Administrator for Research and Development ng PAGASA, na naghahanap na rin sila ng iba pang mga paraan para alamin ang temperatura nang walang sensor. Ayon pa sa opisyal, gumagawa na rin ang PAGASA ng interactive na mapa na maaaring ipakita ang heat index forecast sa isang tiyak na lugar sa susunod na pitong araw.