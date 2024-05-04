PM presides over Government’s regular meeting

VIETNAM, May 4 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday chaired the Government’s regular meeting to review the socio-economic situation in April and the first four months of 2024, public investment allocation and disbursement, and the implementation of the three national target programmes.

Chính required Government members to focus on discussing the socio-economic development situation in the past months as well as main tasks for May and the coming time.

It is necessary to clarify achievements gained in all fields and find out shortcomings, weaknesses, and difficulties facing ministries, sectors, localities, businesses, and people, he stressed.

They were also required to discuss tasks of preparing for the upcoming meeting of the Party Central Committee and the seventh plenary sitting of the 15th National Assembly and responding to emerging problems such as drought, storms, and floods.

At the meeting, participants agreed that the socio-economic situation in April continued to change positively and achieved important results. Macro-economy was stabilised, inflation controlled, and major balances of the economy guaranteed. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.07 per cent month-on-month and rose by 3.93 per cent in the first four months over the same period.

In the period, State budget collection rose 10.1 per cent year-on-year, completing 43.1 per cent of the yearly projection. Import-export revenue was estimated at nearly US$239 billion, up 15.2 per cent year-on-year, with trade surplus reaching $8.4 billion.

Public investment disbursement reached 17.46 per cent of the yearly plan, 1.81 percentage points higher than that in the same period last year.

In the four months, the country attracted nearly $9.3 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), and the FDI disbursement was estimated at $6.3 billion, up 4.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent year-on-year respectively.

The Index of Industrial Production (IPP) expanded 6 per cent over the same period last year. The nation lured 6.2 million foreign visitors, up 68.3 per cent year-on-year. — VNS