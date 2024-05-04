Quality Pest Control Briefs The Quality Of Their Service Upon Receiving The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For Winnipeg Region
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 35 long years now, Quality Pest Control has been serving the community of Winnipeg with their outstanding pest control services. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with safe pest control chemicals that are harmless to both humans and pets to control pests is the specialty of their service. Their services are always designed with priority on the health of both clients and their properties. Being a team that is trained, licensed and insured, they are able to go above and beyond to resolve any degree of pest problems for their clients. All of their experts were allowed to join the job only after undergoing extensive training at Purdue University, making them among the most highly trained professionals in the industry.
Quality Pest Control
All these efforts to provide the best its customers has helped the firm to win the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for the fifth time now. Upon the award announcement, Owners Jack & Steve Booth mentioned, “We are pleased to receive the award for one more time. Cracking the 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ is not an easy task which is one of the most well received and trusted by any of our clients as of my knowledge. It shows how strong we are in our service. Looking forward to more awards in future!”
Quality At Quality Pest Control!
While asked about the quality of service a customer can expect from them, they mentioned, “The one thing we have always prided ourselves on is our INTEGRITY of service right from the second we receive a call. Regardless if someone is just needing advice or explaining in detail what service we can provide to assist them. We are never too busy to spend the time explaining our procedures and options that are available.”
They added, “ We take pride in being a family owned business with technicians having over 20 + years in operation as in the domain. This makes us informed about the best way to handle all types of pest issues one might face. On the other hand, our pricing is consistent with no hidden costs plus no additional charges placed with our full guarantee on our work, which made people believe in our work and its quality.”
One of their clients said, “So happy with the professionalism. Really shows you get what you pay for . Steve took his time and went over all my concerns and found solutions and explained the process clearly” while the other mentioned, “Great work on bed bug and rove beetle problem. Thorough, compassionate folks with a great work ethic. My bill was lower than their initial quote. Excellent from start to finish! ”
One can expect the best general pest, ants, fleas and flies, mice, gophers, spiders, beetles, bees, bed bugs, commercial, cockroaches & residential pest control services from Quality Pest Control. Please contact them to avail of their timely service. They are one of the rare pest companies that are equipped to eliminate all pest control problems and create a safe and pest-free environment.
Steve Booth
Quality Pest Control
+1 204-781-5866
quality.pestcontrol@shaw.ca