Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Six Good Government Bills into Law, Furthering Accountability and Transparency in Hawai’i

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS SIX GOOD GOVERNANCE BILLS INTO LAW, FURTHERING ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY IN HAWAIʻI



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 3, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed six good governance bills into law, furthering the state’s commitment to accountability and transparency in government actions. These bills, part of ongoing efforts to promote public trust and citizen participation, aim to enhance openness in decision-making processes across Hawaiʻi.

Among the bills signed, House Bills 1598, 1599, and 1600 focus on bolstering Hawaiʻi’s open meetings law. They seek to facilitate greater public input by ensuring timely distribution of written testimony to board members (HB 1598), allowing audio and video participation in remote meetings (HB 1599), and setting clear time standards between board meetings (HB 1600), enabling adequate review and compliance with open meetings law requirements.

House Bill 1879 addresses the equitable release of digital voter information guides, preventing selective access before public release. Additionally, House Bill 1881 updates administrative fine amounts for violations of conduct and lobbying laws, aiming to deter unethical behavior.

Lastly, House Bill 2072 promotes transparency in disaster relief fund solicitations by requiring disclosures, safeguarding donors, and fostering confidence in relief efforts.

These bills collectively reinforce Hawaiʻi’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and citizen participation in governance, marking significant strides towards ensuring good governance and upholding public trust.

Photos from today’s bill signing, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here.

Video from today’s bill signing is here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Cell: 808-798-6081

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]