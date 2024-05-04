JABIL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Jabil Inc. on Behalf of Jabil Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Jabil Inc. (“Jabil” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JBL) on behalf of Jabil stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Jabil has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 18, 2024, Jabil disclosed in filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n April 15, 2024, Mr. Kenneth S. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Director of [Jabil] was placed on a paid leave pending completion of an investigation related to corporate policies." Additionally, the Company represented that "[t]he conduct that prompted this review does not relate to, and does not impact, the Company's financial statements or financial reporting."

On this news, Jabil's stock price fell $10.84 per share, or 8.36%, to close at $118.75 per share on April 19, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jabil shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

