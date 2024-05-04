Thorpedo Anna Claims the Lilies for the 150th Running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks

Kentucky Oaks Day Record Handle

LOUISVILLE, KY., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company", "CDI", "we") announced a new Kentucky Oaks Day handle record at Churchill Downs Racetrack as Thorpedo Anna captured the Lilies in the 150th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks. Even under cloudy skies, 107,236 enthusiastic race goers gathered to watch America’s premier race for 3-year-old fillies.



Wagering from all sources on the full Kentucky Oaks race day card set a new record of $75.3 million, eclipsing last year’s record of $74.9 million despite inclement weather and a persistently sloppy track. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Oaks race was $21.7 million, down 3% from last year.

Thorpedo Anna, owned by Brookdale Racing, Mark Edwards, breeder Judy Hicks and Magdalena Racing, trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., sped to the finish line to win the Longines Kentucky Oaks by 4 ¾ lengths at odds of 4-1 and with a final time of 1:50.83. It is the first Oaks victory for the owners, trainer and jockey. The Kentucky-bred filly, sired by Fast Anna, now has lifetime earnings of $1.4 million bolstered by the newly increased Longines Kentucky Oaks purse.

“Congratulations to the connections of Thorpedo Anna on today’s win,” said Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson. “The 150th Kentucky Oaks will be remembered as a historic day as we celebrate our deep-rooted traditions with our fans, sponsors, horsemen and horseplayers.”

CDI continued using Kentucky Oaks as a platform to raise money for women’s health initiatives and welcomed 150 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to walk the historic racetrack prior to the running of Longines Kentucky Oaks for the 16th annual Survivors Parade. This year’s moving tradition was emphasized by a live performance during the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade as emerging country star Lana Scott thrilled the crowd with two original songs, sending a message of hope, courage, and strength to 150 fighters and survivors.

Churchill Downs’ Oaks charitable beneficiaries were Derby Divas representing the Norton Cancer Institute and Horses and Hope representing the Kentucky Cancer Program. Since its inception, the Oaks Survivors Parade charitable initiative has raised over $1.5 million for women’s health advocacy providing preventative access to underserved women throughout Kentucky, including those who work in the equine industry.

