Innovative Solutions for the Waste Industry: WasteExpo 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions tailored for the waste industry in preparation for WasteExpo 2024.
Renovo-MPC® post-consumer polycarbonate sheet provides a fully sustainable alternative to standard polycarbonate without compromising on the physical properties polycarbonate is known for.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions tailored for the waste industry in preparation for WasteExpo 2024, which will run from May 5th to May 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the largest waste management industry trade show in North America, WasteExpo covers various markets, including recycling, organics, landfill management, fleet operations, safety, and sustainability. WasteExpo offers its 14,500 annual attendees a platform to access the latest technologies, explore the newest products, and engage in an interactive conference program.
Renovo-MPC® post-consumer polycarbonate sheet provides a fully sustainable alternative to standard polycarbonate without compromising on the physical properties polycarbonate is known for. Renovo-MPC® combines exceptional impact resistance with excellent optical properties such as high light transmission and low haze. In waste management facilities, its durability and high optical clarity make it an ideal replacement for glass in transparent protective barriers, ensuring visibility for smooth operations while safeguarding workers from potential hazards. Renovo-MPC® is also a suitable material for the signs and displays in waste management facilities that relay clear instructions, information, or warnings.
Reprocessed UHMW's low moisture absorption, great impact resistance, and ease of machinability make it a popular material favored by wastewater specialists. Made with a blend of recycled and virgin UHMW, eco-friendly reprocessed UHMW has slightly better wear resistance than virgin UHMW and sees use in mechanical components like wear rails, chain guides, and chute liners in waste management systems. Its self-lubricating properties and resistance to corrosion increase the lifespan of components, reducing maintenance costs and downtime.
Pipe Grade HDPE sheet is a versatile material used for waste management applications due to its outstanding chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, and long-term durability. The material’s high strength-to-weight ratio makes it a preferred choice for manufacturing waste containers, tanks, and drainage systems. Pipe Grade HDPE exhibits increased performance in piping systems due to its increased molecular weight and has uses in essential landfill projects like leachate collection and gas extraction systems. The material's resistance to corrosion and lasting durability makes it ideal for underground usage. Pipe Grade HDPE is UV-stable and is resilient in the face of challenging outdoor conditions, solidifying its suitability for rigorous waste management environments.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with waste management professionals ahead of WasteExpo 2024 to address current industry challenges. The company is dedicated to helping the waste management sector expand its knowledge about the benefits provided by plastics and other composite materials. Waste management specialists seeking ways to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Pipe Grade HDPE, reprocessed UHMW, Renovo-MPC®, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
