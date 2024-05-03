Long-time Immigration Attorney Terik Hashmi announces “Law Instruction Series” on US Business & Investment Immigration

Terik Hashmi, Business Attorney Terik Hashmi, immigration blog. Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer. Terik Hashmi, immigration lawyer and advocate. Terik Hashmi, Business Attorney Profile

The “Law Instruction Series” explains issues of US immigration in easy-to-understand format, for practitioners as well as anybody interested in the subject.

there are many areas ... within South Florida which ... do qualify for this reduced investment ... Therefore where one chooses to locate the investment project is of paramount importance...” — Terik Hashmi, immigration attorney

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terik Hashmi , an experienced immigration lawyer, is creating a “Law Instruction Series” based on his decades of hands-on experience, including immigration litigation. The Series will initially be published on his blog at https://terikhashmi.blog/ The “Law Instruction Series” explains fundamental issues of US immigration in easy-to-understand format, for practitioners as well as anybody interested in the subject. However, such information is not legal advice; legal advice requires a specific set of facts that should be reviewed and analyzed by a qualified attorney.“The South Florida business marketplace is so dynamic, so international,” stated Attorney Terik Hashmi, “and therefore there needs to be corresponding international business and immigration services which can handle the complexity and sophistication of the international businessperson… which includes their desire to invest, work and build businesses in the United States.”The series of legal articles entitled the “Law Instruction Series” will examine the latest developments in US Business Immigration & Investment Visas, such as E-1 Visas for “Treaty Traders” with the United States; E-2 Visas for “Treaty Investors;” L-1 Visas for Multinational Managers or Intra-Company Transferees; and the Immigrant Investor Program (a/k/a Million Dollar Visas or EB-5, allowing international investors to obtain Lawful Permanent Residence in the United States through Investment). The required investment amount depends on the location of the investment enterprise (Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), or outside TEAs).Mr. Hashmi added that “there are many areas and Counties within South Florida which specifically do qualify for this reduced investment under Department of Homeland Security guidelines. Therefore where one chooses to locate the investment project is of paramount importance and should not be made without analyzing many such factors through specific advice and guidance of experienced Counsel.” Mr. Hashmi will discuss this aspect of “Targeted Employment Areas” within the EB-5 context in an upcoming Issue of his Law Instructional Series Articles. As the next step, Mr. Hashmi is planning a video version of the “Law Instruction Series” that will be available on demand from an internet platform.Finally, Mr. Hashmi cautions readers that such general guidance is not actionable legal advice in specific cases. For that, one must consult with an attorney qualified in such matters.”About Terik HashmiMr. Terik Hashmi possesses over 25 years of experience in all aspects of US Immigration & International Law. He has dedicated his life’s path to become a true champion of both Human and Immigrants’ Rights, and has represented the entire spectrum of clients, from Individual to Business, to Investor, to Former Head of State. Mr. Hashmi has always been at the forefront of the field in terms of Education, Training and Experience.Website: https://internationallawupdate.org/ Blog: https://terikhashmi.blog/

