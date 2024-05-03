The Department of Education can confirm that 18,266 Ukrainian pupils had been enrolled in schools across Ireland up to the end of April. Out of that figure, 11,349 of these pupils had been accommodated in primary schools while 6,917 pupils had enrolled in post-primary schools.
You just read:
Department of Education confirms 18,266 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Irish schools
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.