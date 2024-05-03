Submit Release
Department of Education confirms 18,266 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Irish schools

The Department of Education can confirm that 18,266 Ukrainian pupils had been enrolled in schools across Ireland up to the end of April. Out of that figure, 11,349 of these pupils had been accommodated in primary schools while 6,917 pupils had enrolled in post-primary schools.

