Support Your Clinical Team Through AAOP

The American Academy of Ophthalmic Professionals™ (AAOP™) is the Academy’s home for technicians, scribes and other clinical team members. As a membership organization, AAOP provides solutions and networking opportunities that position the clinical team to serve practices effectively. Formerly known as the Association of Technical Personnel in Ophthalmology (ATPO), the newly launched AAOP retains the mission of supporting the exceptional delivery of physician-led patient care through education, training and career development. 

Join the clinical team community. Apply for 2024 membership today.  PDF Application

Already an AAOP member? Renew Now

