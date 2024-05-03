Healey-Driscoll Administration Activates Incident Command System to Lead Coordinated Steward Response 

BOSTON — Today, the Healey-Driscoll administration, through the Department of Public Health, has activated its Emergency Operations Plan, including a regionally focused Incident Command System to lead a coordinated response to clinical quality and access in Eastern Massachusetts, in the context of Steward Hospitals’ financial challenges. Steward facilities in Massachusetts are currently open and providing care.

“This week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health activated its Emergency Operation Plan as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure patient safety, protect access to care and preserve jobs. This next step is part of our continued response to Steward Health Care’s financial challenges,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh.

“As part of Emergency Operations activation, the Department has formalized an Incident Command System to coordinate the regional planning work already underway. The Incident Command System incorporates the ongoing external monitoring in all Steward hospitals, enables DPH to rapidly respond to any clinical needs or issues that arise, and fosters increased communication with other regional health care organizations, first responders and community leaders,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein.

The Incident Command System is a well-established public health tool used to organize efforts among state agencies, hospitals, community health centers, community service organizations, labor organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure that Steward hospitals are maintaining safe, quality care and services. It will also oversee any transitions in care that may occur at Steward hospitals and manage the downstream regional effects on access to clinical care.

The Department of Public Health’s Incident Command will be led by Gregg Meyer, MD, who has spent decades as an executive at Mass General Brigham, MGH/MGPO, and Dartmouth Health. A practicing primary care physician, Dr. Meyer has worked in the federal government under two administrations. He has extensive experience in hospital operations and crisis management and is nationally recognized for his leadership in hospital quality and safety and population health.

Since January, the Department of Public Health has had monitors in Steward hospitals to assess whether the facilities have the necessary supplies, equipment, and staffing to deliver safe and effective care. Those monitors remain in place.

###