American Oncology Network Announces CFO Transition

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (“AON” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AONC), a rapidly growing network of community-based oncology practices, announced today that Dave Gould will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. AON has appointed David Afshar, a seasoned public company executive, to fulfill the responsibilities of interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2024. AON has initiated a process for a new Chief Financial Officer.



Afshar is an experienced Chief Financial Officer with strong financial, operations and administrative experience in high-performing environments. He has over 25 years of experience in healthcare services, beginning in public accounting and progressing to Chief Financial Officer.

Afshar is seasoned in both private equity-backed and public company environments and has a thorough understanding of key stakeholder needs, including public and private equity shareholders, physician shareholders, lenders and rating agencies. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer at companies from $300 million in revenue to over $1.8 billion. This includes companies with operations in over 300 locations across the country in pediatric and adult home healthcare, long-term acute care, and multi-specialty physician practices.

“I’d like to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and business over the last several years, where he played a meaningful role in helping us achieve the important milestone of becoming a public company. We appreciate his support and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Todd Schonherz, AON Chief Executive Officer. “Our shared focus at AON remains unchanged: providing best-in-class cancer care to patients in their local communities. We remain confident in our strategic plans and the significant growth opportunities ahead of us, and I look forward to working closely with David to ensure a smooth transition.”

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

