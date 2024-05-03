Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,504 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating the Class of 2024 — & a Decade of Dell Med »

Addressing the Primary Care Physician Shortage

Eighteen students from the Dell Med Class of 2024 are entering into primary care specialties, which include family medicine, internal medicine, combined internal medicine and pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and pediatrics.

You just read:

Celebrating the Class of 2024 — & a Decade of Dell Med »

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more