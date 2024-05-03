Request for Applications - Reducing Locomotive Emissions in the District

DOEE seeks eligible entities to administer the upgrade and re-powering of diesel-powered switcher locomotives at Union Station with new, cleaner, lower emitting engines, pursuant to the eligibility criteria of the Volkswagen (VW) Settlement and federal Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA). The amount available for the project is $950,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY24-WPD-839” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 10, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.