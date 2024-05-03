Request for Applications - DC Green Cleaning Program

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to develop and implement the District’s Green Cleaning Program (GCP). The GCP will support Cleaning Service Providers (CSPs) in disadvantaged communities to transition to safer and more sustainable cleaning products. The GCP will identify CSPs in disadvantaged communities of Wards 5, 7, and 8 and implement an outreach strategy, develop capacity-building activities, and help fund the costs of CSPs’ transition to sustainable products. The GCP will also assess, monitor, and report on best practices and lessons learned. The amount available for the project is $284,000 for a 24-month period.

The deadline for application submissions is June 17, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 12:00PM.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.