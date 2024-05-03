Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that on May 1, 2024, an authorized sub-committee of the Board of Directors of Mersana granted an inducement award, consisting of a restricted stock unit (RSU) award to acquire 35,100 shares of its common stock, to one new employee whose employment commenced in April 2024. The award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering employment with Mersana in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The RSU award will vest in equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of May 15, 2024, subject to the employee’s continued service with Mersana on each such vesting date. The RSU award is subject to the terms and conditions of Mersana’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an RSU agreement covering the grant.

