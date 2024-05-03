CNH announces voting results of 2024 Annual General Meeting and publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Basildon, May 3, 2024

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders. Shareholders re-appointed the Company’s director nominees, including Suzanne Heywood and Scott W. Wine as executive directors1, and Elizabeth Bastoni, Howard W. Buffett, Richard J. Kramer, Karen Linehan, Alessandro Nasi, Vagn Sørensen and Åsa Tamsons as non-executive directors.

Shareholders also approved a dividend of $0.47 per common share (equivalent to a total distribution of approximately $585 million), and the AGM approved the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

In other voting, shareholders appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the independent auditor for the 2025 financial year and approved the Company’s 2023 financial statements prepared under IFRS.

Details of all matters approved today by the AGM are available on the Company's website ( www.cnh.com ).

The dividend is payable on May 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2024. Shareholders holding CNH common shares deposited in Monte Titoli on the record date will receive the dividend in Euro at the official EUR/USD exchange rate of May 13, 2024 reported by the European Central Bank.

Concurrently with the AGM, the Company published its 2023 Sustainability Report. This Report has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards and in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. It includes the previous sustainability priorities, related strategic targets and the main results achieved by CNH.

To consult the Report online, visit: bit.ly/CNHSustainabilityReport2023

1 As previously announced, Scott W. Wine has announced his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CNH Industrial N.V., as well as from all other positions that he holds with CNH, effective as of July 1, 2024.





