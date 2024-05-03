CINEMA LIBRE STUDIO PRESENTS ‘I AM GITMO’ PREMIERE AT THE CLSNOW LAUNCH AND HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD CEREMONY

Actor Thomas Jane had the honor of presenting the esteemed award to Ní Aoláin, Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin (Recipient of the CLSNOW Human Rights Award), Philippe Diaz Director of “I Am Gitmo” and Founder of CLSNOW, Chico Brown (plays Officer Martin and Executive Producer) Military veteran and Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill hosted the "I Am Gitmo" premiere at the CLSNOW launch and Human Rights Award ceremony Renowned actor Thomas Jane, known for his role as the original Punisher from Marvel Studios 'I Am Gitmo" www.iamgitmo.com CLSNOW is Cinema Libre Studio’s newly launched one-stop streaming platform for entertainment with a mission. www.clsnow.tv

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinema Libre Studio proudly premiered the compelling film "I Am Gitmo" on May 2, 2024, at the prestigious Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, CA. The evening celebrated the launch of the CLSNOW streaming platform and included the presentation of the CLSNOW Human Rights Award.

"I Am Gitmo" is set to captivate audiences at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, CA, starting May 3 for its theatrical release, having already made waves with its New York City premiere.

Inspired by true events, “I Am Gitmo” depicts the harrowing ordeal of a Muslim schoolteacher ensnared in the aftermath of 9/11. Abducted and taken to a CIA black site and subsequently transferred to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, he faces relentless interrogation and torture. Throughout this ordeal, he steadfastly professes his innocence, enduring unimaginable hardships.

Director Philippe Diaz filmed the independent feature over four weeks at eight Southern California studio locations. The cast includes Sammy Sheik, Eric Pierpoint, Paul Kampf, Jason Reid, Chico Brown, Sean O’Bryan, and Eric St. John, with costume designs by Michelle Stokes. Notably, former Crips and Bloods members joined the construction crew and appeared in the film as part of a Cinema Libre Diversity initiative to introduce formerly incarcerated individuals into the film industry.

Told from a prisoner's perspective, "I Am Gitmo" seeks to remind people that 30 men are still held in the notorious prison without any charges, thus garnering empathy among viewers and challenging America’s use of torture during the “war on terror." As the film embarks on its theatrical journey, Cinema Libre Studio remains committed to fostering dialogue and inspiring action through impactful cinema by raising $10,000 for the Guantanamo Survivors Fund (GSFund.Org/Gitmo).

Actor Sammy Sheik, who stars in the film, shared, "I’m honored to be a part of telling this very important story. For the first time, the narrative is being told from the point of view of one of the many victims of the so-called 'war on terror' and the grave injustices he and many others had to endure, without the usual idolization of the Western hero that Hollywood has been presenting for years."

Military veteran and Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill hosted the evening, featuring the presentation of the CLSNOW Human Rights Award to Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin, former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counterterrorism. Renowned actor Thomas Jane, known for his role as the original Punisher from Marvel Studios, had the honor of presenting the esteemed award to Ní Aoláin, the first UN investigator ever granted access by the US government to Guantanamo Bay Prison. Her subsequent “Technical Visit Report,” published in June 2023, underscores the “ongoing cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment” of the remaining prisoners.

The event was attended by Philippe Diaz (Director & Writer of “I Am Gitmo”), Eric Pierpoint (plays John Anderson), Chico Brown (plays Officer Martin), Sean O’Bryan (plays General Geoffrey Miller), Eric St. John (plays Agent Thomas), Mico Saad (plays Abu Hussein), Michelle Stokes (Costume Designer “I Am Gitmo”), Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin (Recipient of the CLSNOW Human Rights Award), Jeremy Kuzmarov (Q&A Moderator), host Mike Hill (Fox Sports Sports Commentator), Thomas Jane (Actor Original Punisher from Marvel Studios presented the CLSNOW Human Rights Award).

Carlo Mendez (Actor), CJ Franco (The Goat, F Boy Island), Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff (Producer), Brennan Keel Cook (Actor Fast Charlie [with Pierce Brosnan] & Love You To Death (Gypsy Rose Blanchard Story), Christiana Leucas (Actress), Debbie Schwartz (Baywatch Franchise Creator), Carlos Howard (Director | Producer of Full Cast & Crew Hip Hop Circus), Christiana Leucas (Actress), Carl Dawson (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), Emily De Margheriti (Actress), Haaz Sleiman (Lebanese Actor, Nominated for a 2019 Independent Spirit Award), Holly Barker (Fitness Model Influencer, Actor), Ricky Donnell "Freeway Rick" Ross (Producer), Ron Kari (Actor), Said Faraj (Green Zone), Six Gun Sal (Southern Rock Band), Gisi (International Music Artist), Linda Stokes (Celebrity Fashion Designer), and many more were in the attendance.

The event concluded with an insightful Q&A session moderated by journalist Jeremy Kuzmarov, featuring Philippe Diaz, Eric Pierpoint, Chico Brown, and Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin. The evening included a silent auction of artwork created by Guantanamo prisoners organized with the non-profit heART (https://www.hrtlaw.org/). Nikita Leone of Italian Soul Catering curated an exquisite culinary experience accompanied by fine wine courtesy of Field Vineyards. Michelle Stokes of Clinch Entertainment provided champagne, respectively, with vodka provided by 1.0.1 Ultra Premium Vodka.

For more information, please visit the film's website at https://iamgitmo.com/ and follow its social media channels FB @IamGitmo and Instagram @iamgitmofilm for updates on screenings and discussions.

OFFICIAL TRAILER: https://youtu.be/AW2MQBN3cx8?feature=shared

For Media Inquiries and Interviews, contact Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

ABOUT CLSNOW: CLSNOW is Cinema Libre Studio’s newly launched one-stop streaming platform for entertainment with a mission. We champion untold stories and uplift diverse voices on social justice and human rights with a library of over 150 films and shows focusing on social impact. Become a member and unlock a world of content - from thought-provoking documentaries to binge-worthy series - all aimed at making a difference. Plus, enjoy exclusive content, bonus features, podcasts, and live-streamed events you won't find anywhere else. Website: https://www.clsnow.tv/

ABOUT CINEMA LIBRE STUDIO: Cinema Libre Studio is a full-service mini studio known for producing and distributing high-quality feature films and social impact documentaries. Headquartered in the Los Angeles area, the team has released over 200 films. Website: https://www.cinemalibrestudio.com/

