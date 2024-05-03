Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,530 in the last 365 days.

electroCore Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that on May 1, 2024, Donald Melnikoff joined electroCore as the Company’s SVP, Engineering, Regulatory, and Compliance; the Compensation Committee of electroCore’s Board of Directors granted 10,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Melnikoff in connection with the commencement of his employment. The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Melnikoff’s commencement of employment and were granted as an employment inducement award pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

33% of the RSUs will vest on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, subject to Mr. Melnikoff’s continued employment by the Company on the applicable vesting date.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

electroCore Announces Inducement Grant under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more