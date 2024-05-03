In Support of Student Success, UMass Lowell’s Record Days of Giving Tops $3.85M

04/30/2024

Emily Gowdey-Backus, director of media relations; and Nancy Cicco, assistant director of media relations

UMass Lowell set a new philanthropy record during its 7th annual Days of Giving celebration raising more than $3.85 million from nearly 4,000 donors.

Student success can be measured in many ways, but such achievements require strong university support. This year, the UMass Lowell annual Days of Giving marked not only a celebration of such triumphs but an acknowledgement of the resources it takes to succeed.

Nearly 4,000 donors took part to help the university raise more than $870,000 – both of which are new record totals. In addition, $3.1 million was contributed to UMass Lowell’s student scholarship fund by the Independent University Alumni Association at Lowell.

Donors were encouraged to give a gift of any size and direct it to support an area on campus that aligns with their passion or they could choose to support a top university priority. These priorities include:

Career-Connected Experiences : Help students prepare for successful careers

: Help students prepare for successful careers Strive Food Pantry : Increase access to food, housing and other basic needs for students

: Increase access to food, housing and other basic needs for students Emergency Aid : Assist with student financial challenges by giving to the Student Emergency Needs Fund

: Assist with student financial challenges by giving to the Student Emergency Needs Fund First-Generation Students : Provide scholarships, mentoring and academic support

: Provide scholarships, mentoring and academic support Student Athletes: Sustain student success on and off the field

John Feudo, UMass Lowell’s vice chancellor for advancement, said the generosity and outpouring from the greater UMass Lowell community were moving.

“The generosity we have seen serves as an inspiration to us all. We cannot thank our donors enough for their continued support,” he said. “This year's campaign has surpassed all expectations, allowing us to exceed our goals and truly make a difference for our UMass Lowell community.”