Northern Capital Grants Program Renewed Through 2028

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 3, 2024

The Northern Capital Grants Program has been renewed to continue for a five-year period starting October 1, 2023, and ending September 30, 2028. Under this program, northern municipalities can access an allocation of funding to support eligible infrastructure projects like recreational facilities, roads, solid waste projects and water and sewer infrastructure. 

"Good municipal infrastructure is fundamental to building and protecting Saskatchewan communities," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "Improving the way infrastructure grants are distributed allows northern communities to access the funding they need to improve the lives of their residents."

The Northern Capital Grants Program provides northern municipalities with grants to pay for capital assets, including facilities like public works shops, equipment like graders, and engineering structures like landfills and waste transfer stations. Eligible expenses have been expanded to provide more flexibility for municipalities in accessing funding for municipal infrastructure. 

Funding applications are currently being accepted. Additional information on the Northern Capital Grants Program including eligibility requirements is available at saskatchewan.ca.

