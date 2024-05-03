FREE FAFSA HELP for Wisconsin Families Impacted by Rollout
In Wisconsin, only 29.5 percent of the high school class of 2024 has completed their FAFSA, down more than 8,000 completions from the same time last year.
A 25-minute coaching session with a Fair Opportunity Project volunteer can open the door to a lifetime of opportunity. College graduates earn significantly more than those without a degree.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, US, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free Application for Federal Student Aid — FAFSA — is the single most important application to unlock, on average, over $15,000 a year in aid for two and four-year college programs for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. The significant delays in the FAFSA rollout mean many Wisconsin high school seniors face a critical decision: secure the financial aid they need to pursue their college dreams or risk missing out. To address this challenge, Fair Opportunity Project (Fair Opp) is offering free, one-on-one FAFSA help, ensuring students can confidently navigate the application process and unlock crucial financial resources.
In a typical year, May 1 is college decision day. Now, we are reminding Wisconsin high school seniors that there's still time to complete their FAFSAs and get back on track with their two and four-year college plans.
“The FAFSA delays have caused considerable uncertainty for students and families. However, the majority of the technical glitches have been resolved, and there’s still time to apply for student aid and for students to pursue the career of their dreams,” Rebecca Larson, WAICU Executive Vice President for External Relations, said.
The Need for Free FAFSA Help in Wisconsin:
Nationally: As of April 19, 2024, the FAFSA completion rate among high school seniors nationwide was down 30.7 percent compared to last academic year. (National College Attainment Network).
Wisconsin Impact: In Wisconsin, only 29.5 percent of the high school class of 2024 has completed their FAFSA, down more than 8,000 completions from the same time last year. This delay risks students' college dreams and, with it, the surest path to good-paying jobs in Wisconsin's future workforce. (National College Attainment Network).
Completing the FAFSA is especially crucial for low-income, rural, and first-generation students, who often face greater college affordability barriers.
Fair Opportunity Project Makes a Difference:
Fast and Reliable: On average, a FAFSA video appointment with a Fair Opportunity Project volunteer takes just 25 minutes, making the FAFSA as quick and stress-free as possible.
Available When You Are: Weekdays, evenings, and weekend sessions are available.
Responsive: FairOpp FAFSA volunteers can answer your questions via phone call or text.
Investing in Education, Investing in Wisconsin's Future:
“A 25-minute coaching session with a Fair Opportunity Project volunteer can open the door to a lifetime of opportunity. College graduates earn significantly more than those without a degree, boosting their earning potential and contributing to Wisconsin's economic well-being,” Dr. Carole Trone, Fair Opportunity Project Executive Director, said.
Nevertheless, data on Wisconsin's future job market provide important insights for Wisconsin's residents and businesses. The projections show that among the roughly 6,700 jobs projected to be added each year in higher-paying occupations, nearly 70% (4,669) will require a bachelor’s or advanced degree, and another 7% will require an associate degree or postsecondary non-degree award, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum February 2024 Report. Thus, today’s high school graduates don’t want to miss out on new, higher-paying jobs that are even more likely to require a degree than today’s jobs.
Take Action - Don't Let FAFSA Delays Hinder Your Dreams:
Visit finishyourfafsa.org to schedule a free, one-on-one FAFSA video appointment with a trained volunteer from Fair Opp. Don't miss this critical step toward achieving your college goals!
About Fair Opportunity Project: Fair Opportunity Project (Fair Opp) is a nationally recognized, federally-funded education nonprofit. Fair Opps aims to help students attend and afford college while also exploring other opportunities post-high school. Every year, Fair Opp sends free college application advice to over 63,000 public educators via our guide. Fair Opp has over 100 college and financial aid mentors who help students maximize their aid, put together winning applications, and file the FAFSA. Fair Opp is able to provide these resources through private and public donors and is happy to say they are all free.
About The Creative Company: The Creative Company is a leading PR and Digital Agency that represents top nonprofits, businesses, and cooperatives, helping them evolve, promote, and protect their brands and reputations. The Creative Company is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise by the State of Wisconsin and the 2022 Dane County Small Business of the Year Winner. Learn more.
Wisconsin ranks #35 nationwide, with 29.5% of seniors completing a FAFSA.
Source: https://www.ncan.org/page/FAFSAtracker
