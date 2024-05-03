FREE FAFSA HELP for Wisconsin Families Impacted by Rollout

QR code leading to finishyourfafsa.org Fair Opportunity Project Wisconsin ranks #35 nationwide, with 29.5% of seniors completing a FAFSA. Source: https://www.ncan.org/page/FAFSAtracker

In Wisconsin, only 29.5 percent of the high school class of 2024 has completed their FAFSA, down more than 8,000 completions from the same time last year.

A 25-minute coaching session with a Fair Opportunity Project volunteer can open the door to a lifetime of opportunity. College graduates earn significantly more than those without a degree.” — Dr. Carole Trone, Fair Opportunity Project Executive Director