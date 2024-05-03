Healey Driscoll Administration Awards over $1.5 Million to Safeguard Drinking Water and Protect Public Health 

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced over $1.5 million in grant funding to protect and conserve drinking water resources in Massachusetts. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA) is awarding grants from the Drinking Water Supply Protection program to seven communities, which will enable them to acquire land to ensure the safety and quality of drinking water and protect public health.

"It is fundamental that all of our residents have access to safe drinking water. Conserving this resource is vital," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. "Our investment in these projects strengthens communities’ ability to protect their existing or future wells and reservoirs that supply their drinking water. We are proud to assist municipalities in providing clean water."

“Massachusetts residents deserve drinking water sources that are safe and clean and protected from contaminants,” said Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “This funding from MassDEP will ensure that the lands surrounding these watersheds, reservoirs, and former cranberry bogs are preserved as open space and will continue to naturally filter out any pollutants.”

Since 2004, the program has funded municipal and public water systems and fire districts’ acquisition of land in fee or a conservation restriction for water protection. The properties will become protected open spaces under Article 97 of the Amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, dedicated to water supply protection and land conservation. EEA selects projects that contribute to water supply protection, including the protection of existing or future wells and reservoirs, as well as protecting land that supports groundwater recharge. Conserving these lands has many additional benefits as well, such as enhancing passive outdoor recreation.

"I am pleased to see the Healey-Driscoll Administration focus on conserving the vital resources our communities rely on," said State Senator Marc Pacheco (Third Bristol and Plymouth). "These investments into projects in my district allow for crucial work to ensure access to the fundamental need for clean drinking water."

"It's a wonderful thing to live in a state where municipalities and the state can partner effectively to protect our drinking water,” said State Representative Mindy Domb (Third Hampshire). “I appreciate the due diligence done by the state on this matter and I am grateful to the town for pursuing and securing these state resources for such an important goal."

Projects receiving Drinking Water Supply Protection grants are:

Scroll left Scroll right Awardee Project Name Project Description Total Grant Award Chelmsford Water District Crandall Property Secures 5-acres and completes DEP Zone I protection upgradient of Riverneck Well #2. $95,400 Dennis Water District Flax Pond Property Achieves protection for 6 acres of forest within DEP Zone II of the Town's newest well (installed in 1997). $350,000 Town of Amherst Gage Property, Shutesbury Achieves protection of 11 acres of watershed lands that feed two DEP Zone A streams that contribute to Atkins Reservoir which provides ~1/3 of Amherst’s drinking water. The property is adjacent to a 252-acre conservation area owned by the Town of Amherst. $65,220 Town of Ipswich 39 Mile Lane Achieves protection of 7.47 acres that abut 425+ acres of Town-protected watershed lands and that is within both DEP Zone I and II designation as well as with DEP Zone A surface waters that flow to the Bull Brook Reservoir. $216,000 Town of Marion Paul Property, Rochester Permanently protects 30.5 acres within the Mattapoisett River watershed - a drinking water supply aquifer that serves four surrounding municipalities. The project will also provide public access for compatible passive recreation and have benefits to existing habitat for rare species $350,000 Town of Middleborough Wilbur Well Property Conserves 6 acres of DEP Zone II land adjacent to the town owned Wilbur Well and protects this land for potential future well-use. $100,200 Wareham Fire District AD Makepeace Property Assists with the purchase of 75 acres of cranberry bogs to be retired from active cranberry cultivation directly upgradient of four drinking water supply wells. The property will provide an important buffer to adjacent Division of Fish and Wildlife land and expand protection for documented habitat of state listed species. $350,000

