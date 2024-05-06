Inked Cover Girl Announces 2024 Winner

Submit Release
Toni Noe wins $25k, a private tattoo session with Ryan Ashley, and will fly private to the Bahamas for her Inked Magazine cover shoot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inked Cover Girl, LLC is proud to introduce Alaska's own Toni Noe as the 2024 Inked Cover Girl, marking a significant milestone in her modeling career. Many of Noe’s tattoos honor her late son, and she plans to form a beautiful leg sleeve tribute in his memory. Now, she's set to fly private to the beautiful Bahamas for her exclusive cover shoot, making history as she joins some of the hottest stars who have rocked the cover of Inked Magazine.

Noe will also take home a $25,000 cash prize and experience a private tattoo session with Ink Master’s Ryan Ashley. Known for her distinctive style featuring intricate black-and-gray designs, fine line work, and an unwavering focus on detailed realism, Ashley promises an unforgettable tattooing experience for Noe, resulting in a unique piece that will be cherished for a lifetime.

For the first time ever, some of this year's competing models were able to submit a desired design concept to celebrity artist Kat Flores, aka Tatu Baby, for her to choose as the Artist's Pick. Jessica Fera, a massage therapist from Toronto, and also the second-place Finalist of the competition, will be flown to Miami for an exclusive two-day tattoo session with the tattoo artist herself. Fera's design concept features a woman's face adorned with bull horns, symbolizing her zodiac sign as a Taurus.

Since 2018, the Inked Cover Girl competition has proudly supported music professionals in need through MusiCares®, a nonprofit organization that provides relief for music industry professionals who are struggling with addiction or health issues or require emergency assistance.

Those interested in learning more can visit cover.inkedmag.com.

